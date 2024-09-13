Four key mid-September MLB series

As we approach the end of the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season, there are still a lot of question marks as to who will be in the postseason, and who will not be. Here are four key series that start Friday.

Baltimore Orioles @ Detroit Tigers

In this all-American League battle, the Orioles have a record of 83 wins and 64 losses, are second in the American League East and two games back of the division leading New York Yankees. Baltimore also has the first wildcard spot and lead the Tigers by eight games for a playoff spot. Detroit is at 75 wins and 72 losses, and trail the Minnesota Twins by a three and a half games for the final wildcard spot. Offensively, the Orioles are led by right fielder Anthony Santander of Margarita, Venezuela. Santander is second in the American League in home runs with 41.

New York Mets @ Philadelphia Phillies

This matchup has the top two teams in the National League East. The Phillies lead the division at 88 wins and 58 losses, and the Mets are second at 80 wins and 66 losses. New York has the third wildcard spot in the National League.

Los Angeles Dodgers @ Atlanta Braves

The Dodgers lead the National League West with a record of 87 wins and 59 losses. They lead the Arizona Diamondbacks by five games. The Braves are at 79 wins and 67 losses, and trail the New York Mets by one game for the final playoff spot in the National League.

As discussed earlier in the week, Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan, is moving close to making Major League history. With 47 home runs (second in the Major Leagues), and 48 stolen bases (second in the Major Leagues), he is trying to become the first player ever to hit 50 home runs and have 50 stolen bases in the same season. Ohtani also leads the National League with 104 runs batted in. Meanwhile, Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic is second in the National League with 37 home runs.

It will be an intriguing pitching matchup on Saturday. Braves ace Chris Sale of Lakeland, Florida leads the Major Leagues with 16 wins, and in earned run average (2.38), and the National League with 213 strikeouts. Meanwhile, Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty of Burbank, California is third in the National League with a 2.86 earned run average. It has also been a solid season for Braves closer Raisel Iglesias of Isla de la Juventud, Cuba, who is fourth in the National League with 31 saves.

Milwaukee Brewers @ Arizona Diamondbacks

The Brewers lead the Chicago Cubs by nine games in the National League Central with a record of 84 wins and 62 losses. The Diamondbacks are the top wildcard team in the National League at 82 wins and 64 losses, and lead the Atlanta Braves by three games for a playoff spot.

Offensively, the Brewers are led by second baseman Brice Turang of Corona, California, and shortstop Willy Adames of Santiago, Dominican Republic. Turang is third in the Major Leagues with 41 stolen bases, and Adames is second in the National League with 102 runs batted in.