Four Possible Trade Destinations for Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders made headlines this week with a bold move. Derek Carr has officially been benched and will not play for the rest of the season. While the Raiders playoff hopes have been doused, many are still surprised about this move. As a result, this has sparked a ton of speculation that a trade is about to happen. Given the importance of the quarterback position in the NFL, there are four teams who would massively benefit from having Carr as their new signal caller. Despite having a down year with a quarterback rating of 56.0 and a completion percentage of 60.8 percent, he is still better than a plethora of quarterbacks around the league.

Four Possible Landing Spots For Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback, Derek Carr

Washington Commanders

While the Commanders are making a push for a playoff appearance, an upgrade at quarterback is needed if they want to eventually be taken seriously in the competitive NFC East. Despite a three-game losing skid, they currently possess the final Wild Card spot in the NFC. Taylor Heinicke is a decent backup quarterback, but not someone who will move the needle. As for Carson Wentz, he is not what he once was in his Philadelphia days. Washington has a solid supporting cast offensively and Carr would be a seamless fit for the Commanders.

New York Jets

After such a promising start to the year, the New York Jets have crashed and burned. This is in large part due to the inconsistent play at the quarterback position. Zach Wilson is looking more and more like a bust meaning the Jets will be in the market for a solid quarterback who will keep the defense out of less than ideal situations. While the Bills may run the AFC East for years to come, Derek Carr is good enough to make this Jets squad at least a Wild Card team. While Carr has had his short-comings down the wire in close ball games, he is still a clear upgrade over Zach Wilson as of right now.

New York Giants

The Giants are another surprise team this year. However, they have also faltered in recent weeks. In the NFC East, this is dangerous considering the three other teams are also playoff-worthy squads. Daniel Jones has not been terrible this year, but an upgrade at the quarterback position would not hurt either. Head coach, Brian Daboll, has turned the culture around in the locker room. With this in mind, this would be an ideal spot for Derek Carr to land.

Carolina Panthers

After the Baker Mayfield experiment did not work out, the Panthers are back to square one in terms of searching for an answer at quarterback. While they may want to go young, it may behoove them to get a veteran leader at such an important position as they start their rebuild process. Especially if they do not fall in an ideal position in this year’s NFL Draft. He may not be Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes, but Carr would be a better option than Sam Darnold or P.J. Walker.