The 2025 Major League Baseball regular season is nearing a close with one month left. Over the last week there were four significant injuries that made headlines. Let’s take a look at the players who will be out long term.

Nathan Eovaldi

The Texas Rangers starting pitcher from Houston, Texas has a rotator cuff strain and is probably out for the rest of the season according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors. The Rangers were buyers at the trade deadline, but are currently five and a half games back of the Houston Astros for the American League West Division lead. The injury is a massive blow in the Rangers attempt to return into the playoff hunt.

Eovaldi had put himself into the American League Cy Young conversation. He has a sparkling record of 11 wins and three losses with an earned run average of 1.73. During 22 games, and 130 innings pitched, Eovaldi has given up 90 hits, 25 earned runs, 10 home runs, 21 walks, and had 129 strikeouts, to go with 14 quality starts, a complete game shutout (came in a 1-0 Rangers win over the Cincinnati Reds on April 1), and a sensational WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.85.

Yimi Garcia

The Toronto Blue Jays reliever from Moca, Dominican Republic is undergoing surgery to clean up scar tissue in his throwing elbow according to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors. In 22 games this season for the Blue Jays, he had a record of one win and two losses and an earned run average of 3.86. In 21 innings pitched, Garcia gave up 13 hits, nine earned runs, two home runs and 12 walks, to go along with 25 strikeouts, three saves, six holds, and a WHIP of 1.19. The win came in a 11-9 Blue Jays win over the New Yankees on July 2.

Randy Rodriguez

The San Francisco Giants All-Star reliever from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic will have Tommy John Surgery. In 2024, he pitched 50 games and had a record of three wins and five losses with a tremendous earned run average of 1.78 and WHIP of 0.89. During 50 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 34 hits, 1o earned runs, four home runs, and 11 walks, to go alomg with 67 strikeouts, four saves, and 13 holds.

Corey Seager

The Rangers shortstop will be out long term after having an appendectomy. He is batting .271 with 21 home runs and 50 runs batted in. During 102 games, 380 at bats and 445 plate appearances, Seager has scored 61 runs and had 103 hits, 19 doubles, three stolen bases, 58 walks, 185 total bases, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .373 and a slugging average of .487.