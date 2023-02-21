In the highly competitive world of college football recruiting, one of the most sought-after recruits in the class of 2024 is Trey’Dez Green. The consensus second-ranked tight end in the country, Green is a four-star recruit with incredible potential, and he is reportedly set to commit to LSU in the coming months.

Green On Verge of LSU Commitment

At 6-foot-6 and 225 lbs, Green is an imposing figure on the football field. However, he is more than just a physical specimen, as he is also a standout basketball player with several college basketball offers to his name. This two-sport star has caught the attention of recruiters across the country, but it seems that LSU is set to win the race for his signature.

According to his scouting report, Green is a receiving mismatch for almost any defense. With incredible body control for somebody his size and age, he has the potential to make an immediate impact when he arrives on campus. This is excellent news for LSU fans, who are no doubt excited at the prospect of seeing him in action.

LSU Feels Like Home

Another factor that seems to have influenced Green’s decision is his proximity to the Baton Rouge campus. Living close by is a big factor for many recruits, and it seems that Green is no exception. This will make it easier for him to transition to college life and allow him to focus on his football career.

However, it’s not just location that has attracted Green to LSU. He has also spoken about the warmth of the welcome he received when he visited the campus. Specifically, he has praised LSU head coach Brian Kelly, who apparently made him feel special. Green described the experience as feeling like family, and this is a sentiment that is likely to resonate with many fans.

LSU fans will be eagerly anticipating Green’s decision, but as yet, there is no official timeline for when this will be announced. However, with the class of 2024 already shaping up nicely, and LSU having secured six blue-chip recruits, it seems that the team is well on its way to building a formidable lineup.

Big Asset to Tigers in Years to Come

If Green does commit to LSU, he will be a significant asset to the team. With his size and athleticism, he will be a formidable force on the field, and his ability to create mismatches will make him a valuable asset to the team. Furthermore, his potential to make an immediate impact at the college football level means that he could be a game-changer from day one.

With all these factors considered, the future looks very bright for LSU and Trey’Dez Green.