Four Upsets From Week 16 Of 2024 NFL Season

The National Football League continued in Week 16 and there were four notable upsets. The underdogs that came through with wins were the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, and Washington Commanders.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders not only had an upset, but a comeback too. Down 21-7 after the first quarter, and 27-14 after the third quarter, Washington, which was a four point underdog, outscored Philadelphia 22-6 in the fourth quarter en route to a 36-33 win. It was quite simply a spectacular day for Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels of Fontana, California, who had five touchdown passes.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers were a five point underdog against the Arizona Cardinals at home, but came away with an impressive 36-30 overtime win. With the loss, Arizona has been eliminated from the postseason. The Panthers were led by Canadian running back Chuba Hubbard of Edmonton, Alberta. Hubbard had 165 total yards (152 yards rushing and 13 yards receiving), and found the end zone twice. In fact, he had the opening touchdown and the game-winning 21 yard rushing touchdown in overtime.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins beat the San Francisco 49ers as a 1.5 point underdog at home in south Florida on Sunday afternoon. Miami came through with a 29-17 home win. The Dolphins were led by running back De’Von Achane of Missouri City, Texas. Achane had 17 rushes for 120 rushing yards, and also had six catches for another 70 receiving yards. Achane’s 190 total yards were a season high.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys were eliminated earlier in the day when Washington beat Philadelphia. However, that did not stop the Cowboys from putting together a complete game of football in all facets of the game as a four point underdog. They were great on offense, defense and special teams, and ended up with a 26-24 win. Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb of Opelousas, Louisiana had 105 yards receiving and kicker Brandon Aubrey of St. Louis, Missouri made three field goals of 50 yards or more.