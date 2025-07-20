Fourth Round Updates of 2025 British Open

Here are the fourth round updates of the 2025 British Open from Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. Here are the live updates:

9:40 AM ET–Scottie Scheffler of Ridgewood, New Jersey, and Haotong Li of China both birdied the first hole…Scheffler is now at -15 and Li is at -11…

9:57 AM ET–Li bogeys the second hole and drops to -10…

10:22 AM ET–Scheffler birdies the fourth hole and improves to -16…

10:22 AM ET–Scheffler now leads by seven shots as Li bogeys the fourth…Li is tied with Americans Harris English and 2025 Scottish Open champion Chris Gotterup at -9…Scheffler was the clear betting favourite heading into the week, and is now putting in a Tiger Woods-like performance like we saw from Woods in his prime at Pebble Beach, Augusta and St. Andrews…interesting, in one pool I am in, you could not choose Scheffler because he was going to be the dominant selection…well, he has proved those people correct as he is three hours away from winning his fourth major title of his career, following the 2022 and 2024 Masters and 2025 PGA Championship….

10:32 AM ET–Two more golfers are in a tie for second place…they are Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick…they are both at -9…

10:34 AM ET–Bryson DeChambeau is now in second place too at -9…DeChambeau had a horrendous score of seven-over-par 78 to begin the British Open, but has bounced back with scores of six-under-par 65, three-under-par 68, and seven-under-par 64….now I guess it is back to the LIV Tour for the two-time United States champion…

10:37 AM ET–Scheffler birdies the sixth hole and is now at -17…

10:38 AM ET–Li has birdie on the fifth hole and is now at -10…interesting graphic posted by NBC Sports…Scheffler’s lead on Li is seven shots…Woods has the largest margin of victory in the last 100 years at the British Open…he shot a four round score of -19 at St. Andrews and beat Ernie Els of South Africa and Thomas Bjorn of Denmark by eight strokes…

10:45 AM ET–Gotterup now tied with Li at -10 after birdieing the seventh hole…

10:47 AM ET–Scheffler’s putter is working great…he made a long putt on the sixth hole and is at -17…

10:56 AM ET–McIlroy birdies the seventh and is at -10…

10:59 AM ET–English birdied the eighth hole and is at -10….

11:13 AM ET–Gotterup in second place after birdieing the ninth hole…at -11…

11:19 AM ET–Scheffler double bogeys the eighth hole and drops to -15…

11:32 AM ET–Scheffler birdie the ninth hole and improves to -16…five stroke lead on Li…

11:48 AM ET–Scheffler’s lead is six after a Li bogey on the 10th hole…Fitzpatrick, Gotterup and Li are in second place at -10…

11:57 AM ET–two more golfers are in second place…they are American major champions Wyndham Clark and Xander Schauffele at -10…

11:58 AM ET–Li birdies the 11th hole and is in second place at -11…

12 PM ET–English and Gotterup birdie the 12th hole and are at -11…

12:11 PM ET–Gotterup birdies the 13th hole and improves to -12…

12:17 PM ET–Scheffler birdies the 12th hole and returns to -17…

12:50 PM ET–English birdies the 16th hole and improves to -12 and a second place tie with Gotterup…

1:05 PM ET–English birdies the 17th hole during an anticlimactic final round of the 2025 British Open….English is at -13…

1:42 PM ET–Scottie Scheffler wins 2025 British Open…finishes at -17…