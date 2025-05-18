Fourth round updates of 2025 PGA Championship

The fourth and final round is taking place at the 2025 PGA Championship. Let’s take a look at what is happening from Quail Hollow.

2:46 PM ET–The focus are on the two leaders–Scottie Scheffler of Vineland, New Jersey, the 2022 and 2024 Masters champion, and world number one, who is at -11, and Alexander Noren of Stockholm, Sweden, the world number 72, who is in second place at -8 and three strokes back of Scheffler…

2:53 PM ET–Noren bogeys the first and drops to -7…

2:54 PM ET–Scheffler bogeys the first and drops to -10…