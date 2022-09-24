FOX College Football’s Bruce Feldman: Bryan Harsin to be FIRED if Auburn lose to Missouri

On FOX’s college football flagship show “Big Noon Kickoff”, CFB analyst, Bruce Feldman says he was reliably informed that should Auburn get beat by Missouri today, head coach, Bryan Harsin would be fired.

Must-Win Game For Auburn and Harsin

Bryan Harsin is in his second year with the Auburn Tigers and things are not going well. The Tigers are coming off the back of a blowout loss to Penn State and that put Harsin in the hot seat. He is one of the joint favorites to be fired next from his position as Auburn head coach.

His record at Auburn is currently at 8-8. However, that is not good enough for the fans or those that Harsin reports to. A loss today would mean a losing record for his tenure and according Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports it will cost him his job. Feldman said on the “Big Noon Kickoff”,

“If they get beat today by Missouri, I’m told there’s a really good chance they could pull the plug on Harsin as early as tomorrow.”

@BruceFeldmanCFB breaks down the latest updates on Bryan Harsin's future as Auburn's Head Coach ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sEEaBqKcxk — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 24, 2022

Nice Little Pink Slip

Should Harsin be fired, Auburn will owe the head coach, $15.3 million. Now, we are not saying we aren’t men of integrity, but if that was us, we would be sending out the walk-ons and telling them to do their best! Anyway, half of that buyout would be owed within 60 days of his release.

The second-year head coach will be hopeful of getting through today with a win as they are currently 7-point favorites. But even if they do, there is a massively tough stretch upcoming. They face LSU next week before facing three straight top-25 teams. The number one ranked Georgia Bulldogs are up in two weeks. Further on down the line they face 16th ranked Mississippi and tenth ranked Arkansas. So even a win today doesn’t necessarily secure Harsin’s job for a lengthy period.

Today’s game kicks off at noon.