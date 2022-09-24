NCAAF

FOX College Football’s Bruce Feldman: Bryan Harsin to be FIRED if Auburn lose to Missouri

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
bryan harsin
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

On FOX’s college football flagship show “Big Noon Kickoff”, CFB analyst, Bruce Feldman says he was reliably informed that should Auburn get beat by Missouri today, head coach, Bryan Harsin would be fired.

Must-Win Game For Auburn and Harsin

Bryan Harsin is in his second year with the Auburn Tigers and things are not going well. The Tigers are coming off the back of a blowout loss to Penn State and that put Harsin in the hot seat. He is one of the joint favorites to be fired next from his position as Auburn head coach.

His record at Auburn is currently at 8-8. However, that is not good enough for the fans or those that Harsin reports to. A loss today would mean a losing record for his tenure and according Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports it will cost him his job. Feldman said on the “Big Noon Kickoff”,

“If they get beat today by Missouri, I’m told there’s a really good chance they could pull the plug on Harsin as early as tomorrow.”

Nice Little Pink Slip

Should Harsin be fired, Auburn will owe the head coach, $15.3 million. Now, we are not saying we aren’t men of integrity, but if that was us, we would be sending out the walk-ons and telling them to do their best! Anyway, half of that buyout would be owed within 60 days of his release.

The second-year head coach will be hopeful of getting through today with a win as they are currently 7-point favorites. But even if they do, there is a massively tough stretch upcoming. They face LSU next week before facing three straight top-25 teams. The number one ranked Georgia Bulldogs are up in two weeks. Further on down the line they face 16th ranked Mississippi and tenth ranked Arkansas. So even a win today doesn’t necessarily secure Harsin’s job for a lengthy period.

Today’s game kicks off at noon.

 

 

Topics  
NCAAF News
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
Joe Burrow

Best College Football Betting Promo Codes & Betting Offers: College Football Free Bets

Author image nikhilkalro  •  2h
NCAAF
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State vs Alabama
How To Bet On College Football In Alabama | Best Alabama College Football Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  3h
NCAAF
NCAA Football: Pac-12 Media Day
How To Bet On College Football In Alaska | Best Alaska College Football Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  3h
NCAAF
Pac-12 Championship - Arizona v Oregon
How To Bet On College Football In Arizona | Best Arizona College Football Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  3h
NCAAF
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Arkansas
How To Bet On College Football In Arkansas | Best Arkansas College Football Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  3h
NCAAF
NCAA Football: Stanford at Colorado
How To Bet On College Football In Colorado | Best Colorado College Football Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  3h
NCAAF
NCAA Football: Washington State at Southern California
How To Bet On College Football In California | Best California College Football Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  3h
More News
Arrow to top