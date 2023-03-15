Fox Sports college basketball analysts Geoff Schwartz and Jason McIntyre have filled out their March Madness 2023 bracket. Get Fox Sports March Madness predictions and expert picks below.

The first round of March Madness 2023 is set to tip off on Thursday but America has already started to fill out its brackets. To help, we’ve compiled a short list of the best March Madness predictions and picks from the college basketball experts at Fox Sports.

Check out the Fox Sports March Madness picks below.

Fox Sports March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

The college basketball analysts at Fox Sports, Jason McIntyre, and Geoff Schwartz, shared some picks of their 2023 March Madness bracket.

A few of their predictions include a first-round upset with Drake beating Miami, along with UCLA and Kansas State to make it to the Final Four.

Let’s dig deeper into the Fox Sports March Madness predictions below.

Drake To Beat Miami in First Round (+109)

Fox Sports has Drake pulling off the upset in Round 1 and for good reason.

The Bulldogs will open the round with a tough matchup against the Miami Hurricanes. Miami is a No. 5 seed but will be vulnerable against a veteran Drake team.

The Bulldogs feature four seniors in the starting lineup but it’s sophomore Tucker DeVries that runs the show.

Tucker is the son of head coach Darian DeVries and comes into the tournament averaging 19.0 points per game. He can score from inside and out and has made multiple 3-pointers in eight of his last 10 games.

UCLA To Reach Final Four (+280)

Fox Sports has picked the Bruins to make it all the way to the Final Four.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin was not pleased when the Bruins were left of the NCAA Tournament committee’s initial top-16 teams. However, UCLA played its way up to a No. 2 seed by winning 12 of their last 13 games.

The Bruins are the top-ranked defense in the country, according to KenPom, and the No. 2-ranked team overall.

Led by senior Jamie Jacquez Jr. and freshman guard Amari Bailey, UCLA has a good mix of talent and experience to make a deep March Madness run.

Kansas State To Reach Final Four (+1000)

Kansas is ranked No. 9 in the KenPom rankings, the lowest of any No. 1 seed. However, that didn’t stop Fox Sports from taking the Jayhawks to reach the Final Four.

Ranked No. 7 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 28 in adjusted offensive efficiency, Bill Self has himself a well-rounded team in 2023.

The returning national champions are loaded with talent. Led by Big 12 Player of the Year Jalen Wilson and freshman Gradey Dick, the Jayhawks are as dangerous as any team in the country on both ends of the floor.

Kansas should also come into the March Madness Tournament focused after getting blown out by 20 points in the Big 12 Tournament championship game versus Texas.

