Fox Sports NFL analysts Chris “The Bear” Fallica, Geoff Schwartz, Sam Panayotovich, and Will Hill have released their Super Bowl LVIII expert picks and predictions for the San Francisco 49ers-Kansas City Chiefs matchup.

Check out Fox Sports’ Super Bowl LVIII expert picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Fox Sports’ Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks and Predictions

Fox Sports NFL staff analysts have made their expert picks and predictions for Super Bowl LVIII. San Francisco is 9-2 in its last 11 games and 1-5 in its past six meetings with Kansas City.

The Chiefs are 6-0 against the spread in their previous six matchups at home with San Francisco. Kansas City is 13-3 in its last 16 games against an NFC opponent. Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

49ers (-2)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has the San Francisco 49ers defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. "Most people have settled on 'Patrick Mahomes as a 'dog' as a popular narrative. Folks have also been all about 'K.C. has been the better team in the playoffs' narrative," he wrote. "I get it. The Niners could easily have been beaten by both the Packers or Lions. But I just have a hard time forgetting what we saw over the course of the entire season when S.F. was power-rated as one of the top two teams all season long. "What if Kansas City's offensive line struggles against the Niners' front? We saw that when the Chiefs were routed by Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV, and the top-end talent edge belongs to S.F. "The Niners could have won multiple Super Bowls since 2020, but they just haven't gotten the breaks. They will make their own luck and head home as Super Bowl champions." 49ers (-2) Next, Sam Panayotovich also has the 49ers avenging their Super Bowl LIV loss. "This is a rather cheap moneyline price for a 2-point favorite thanks to the appetite for millions of Americans to bet the Chiefs moneyline," he wrote. "I'm not sure if you've heard, but you can't bet against Patrick Mahomes! San Francisco's defense gets an extra week to prepare for the least efficient offense of Mahomes' career, and I believe Kyle Shanahan will pound the rock with Christian McCaffrey on offense. "Baltimore didn't try to establish the line of scrimmage in the AFC title game, but this physical Niners team will." 49ers (-2) Chiefs (+2) Geoff Schwartz believes bettors should take the team that has the better quarterback. "Patrick Mahomes or Brock Purdy? It's simple for me. I'm taking the better quarterback with a coach who has shown himself capable of winning these big games," he wrote. "The Chiefs are playing better football, and they beat the Bills and Ravens on the road while the 49ers struggled at home to win both of their games on the path to Vegas." Chiefs (+2) Furthermore, Will Hill thinks the Chiefs will either lose by fewer than two points or win outright this Sunday. "This is a very tricky game considering the 49ers were the better team all season, while the Chiefs have been the superior team since the start of postseason play," he added. "I will go with the hotter team, as well as the team with the better quarterback and better defense. Plus, I'm getting a couple of points, to boot. The AFC's best teams have done well against the best of the NFC this year, including three 49ers losses to the AFC. "This should be a hell of a game. I'm happy to have the best quarterback in the league with a 2-point head start."