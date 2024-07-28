France wins gold in cycling and swimming at the Olympic Games

The second full day of competition at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris is now complete, and for the second straight day the home nation of France came away happy, as they won two gold medals. After winning men’s rugby sevens on Saturday, France won more gold medals on Sunday as they finished first in the women’s mountain biking competition and the men’s 400 metre individual medley swimming event.

Women’s Mountain Biking

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot of Reims, France won the gold medal with a time of 1:26.02. Haley Batten of the United States won the silver medal with a time of 1:28.59. Jenny Risveds of Sweden won the bronze medal with a time of 1:29.04. Ferrand-Prevot reached the podium by 3.23 seconds. Puck Pieterse of the Netherlands finished in fourth place with a time of 1:29.25.

Ferrand-Prevost is the fifth French mountain biker to win gold. She follows Miguel Martinez of Fourchambault, who won gold in the men’s event at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Julien Absalon of Remiremont who won gold in the men’s event at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens and the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, and Julie Bresset of Saint-Brieuc, who won gold in the women’s event at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Men’s Individual Medley

On Sunday, Leon Marchand of Toulouse set an Olympic record in the men’s 400m individual medley when he won the gold medal. Marchand had a winning time of 4:02.95 for his first career Olympic gold medal. Marchand had previously won five gold medals at the World Aquatics Championships. Tomoyuki Matsushita of Japan won the silver medal with a time of 4:08.62. Carson Foster of the United States won the bronze medal with a time of 4:08.66. Marchand earned a medal by 5.9 seconds. Max Litchfield of Great Britain finished in fourth place with a time of 4:08.85. This was the first time a French swimmer has won gold in the medley. Other gold medalists in swimming today were Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy (men’s 100 metre breaststroke), and American Torri Huske in the women’s 100 metre butterfly.