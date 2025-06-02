NFL News and Rumors

What Should The Detroit Lions Do After Frank Ragnow’s Retirement?

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow runs on the field.

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow announced his retirement on Monday. What will the Lions do at the center position?

Frank Ragnow Retires

Ragnow is hanging up his cleats after seven seasons in the NFL.

Ragnow explained his shocking decision on social media, stating that he must prioritize his “health” and the future of his family over football.

“These past couple of months have been very trying as I’ve come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I’m officially retiring from the NFL,” Ragnow wrote on social media. “I’ve tried to convince myself that I’m feeling good but I’m not and it’s time to prioritize my health and my families future. I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don’t.

“I have to listen to my body and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life. The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process and I can’t emphasize this enough how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor going to battle for you all.”

The Lions took Ragnow out of Arkansas in the first round of the 2018 draft.

Ragnow, 29, became the anchor of one of the best offensive lines in football. Ragnow’s accomplishments include three Second-Team All-Pros (2020, 2023, 2024) and four Pro Bowls (2020, 2022-2024).

In 2021, Ragnow became the highest-paid center in the NFL at the time with a four-year, $54 million extension.

In 2021, Ragnow suffered a devastating turf toe injury that caused him to miss 13 games. Ragnow hurt his toe the next season and said it would be a lifelong issue.

Ragnow missed a game last season after partially tearing his pectoral muscle.

What Do The Lions Do At Center?

The Lions entered the 2025 season with a new-look coaching staff at major positions. Dan Campbell is back, but Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn departed for head coaching positions.

John Morton and Kelvin Sheppard will be the offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively.

With Ragnow gone, who will play center?

The two leading candidates are rookie Tate Ratledge and veteran Graham Glasgow. Ratledge appears to have the edge, as the Georgia product has been taking first-team reps at center during OTAs.

Lions NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo
