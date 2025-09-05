Brice Turang was not the only Milwaukee Brewers player honoured by Major League Baseball for the month of August. On Wednesday, Brewers ace Freddy Peralta of Moca, Dominican Republic was named the National League Pitcher of the Month. Peralta was one of two pitchers honoured by MLB as Baltimore Orioles southpaw Trevor Rogers of Carlsbad, New Mexico was the American League Pitcher of the Month.

Peralta’s August Statistics

Peralta had a remarkable record of four wins and zero losses for an earned run average of 0.32. In 28 innings, he only gave up one earned run, 11 hits, one home run, and 12 walks. Peralta also had 34 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.82.

During the month of August, Peralta had three quality starts. He threw six shutout innings on August 12 in a 14-0 Brewers win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, six shutout innings on August 18 in a 7-0 Brewers win over the Chicago Cubs, and six shutout innings on August 29 in a 7-2 Brewers win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Peralta has now pitched 28 1/3 consecutive innings without giving up an earned run. He continued the streak on Thursday as he pitched five shutout innings in a 2-0 Brewers loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

For the season, Peralta has 16 wins. That is tied with Carlos Rodon of the New York Yankees for the most wins in Major League Baseball. Peralta also has an earned run average of 2.50. That is the second best earned run average in the National League. Only Paul Skenes of the Pirates has a better ERA at 1.98.

Trevor Rogers’s August Statistics

Rogers had a record of four wins and one loss for an earned run average of 1.29. In 42 innings, he only gave up six earned runs, one home run, and six walks. Rogers had 41 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.86.

During the month, Rogers threw the first complete game of his MLB career. It actually came in a 1-0 Orioles loss to the Chicago Cubs on August 1, as the Orioles were unable to give Rogers any run support.

All six of Rogers’s starts for the Orioles were quality starts. In all six games, Rogers only gave up a single run. He threw six innings in a 5-1 Orioles win over the Philadelphia Phillies on August 6, seven innings in a 4-3 Orioles win over the Seattle Mariners on August 13, seven innings in a 6-3 Orioles win over the Boston Red Sox on August 18, seven innings in a 3-2 Orioles win over the Houston Astros on August 24, and seven innings in an 11-1 Orioles win over the San Francisco Giants on August 30.