NHL News and Rumors

Frederik Andersen records fifth NHL playoff shutout

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_26147997_168396541_lowres-2

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen of Herning, Denmark recorded his fifth career National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoff shutout on Monday. He accomplished the feat in a 3-0 Hurricanes win over the Florida Panthers in game four of the Eastern Conference Finals in south Florida. With the win, the Hurricanes stayed alive in the postseason, but still trail the Panthers three games to one in the best out of seven series as they avoided a sweep.

Inside look at the Shutout

Andersen made 20 saves for the shutout. He made seven saves in the first period, five saves in the second period, and eight saves in the third period. Centre Evan Rodrigues of Toronto, Ontario led the Panthers with three shots on goal.

This was Andersen’s second shutout of the 2025 NHL postseason. The first came in game three of the second round on May 10, a 4-0 Hurricanes win over the Washington Capitals. The Hurricanes deserved a lot of credit in the game and the series for shutting down the NHL’s leading scorer, Alexander Ovechkin of Moscow, Russia.

Who scored for the Hurricanes?

The three Hurricanes goal scorers in the third game were centre Logan Stankoven of Kamloops, British Columbia, Sebastian Aho of Rauma, Finland, and Jordan Staal of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Aho and Staal both scored into an empty net. A total of seven different Hurricanes in game four registered a point.

Panthers dominated first three games

The Panthers won the first three games of the series in convincing fashion. They won the games by scores of 5-2, 5-0, and 6-2. The Panthers simply overpowered Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov. It was actually a surprise by many that Carolina won game four with all of the momentum the Panthers had. The series now shifts back to Carolina on Wednesday.

This is not the first time in recent memory that the Panthers had a three games to none series lead. In the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals, the Panthers were leading the Edmonton Oilers three games to none. The Oilers marched back with three straight wins, before Florida won game seven.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Carolina Hurricanes NHL News and Rumors Stanley Cup Playoffs
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_26147997_168396541_lowres-2

Frederik Andersen records fifth NHL playoff shutout

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23419156_168396541_lowres-2
Is Zach Hyman moving into the Conn Smythe conversation?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 26 2025
NHL News and Rumors
Tage Thompson
United States wins gold medal at 2025 IIHF World Men’s Hockey Championships
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 26 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers
Panthers set franchise record for most goals in a playoff period
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 25 2025
NHL News and Rumors
oil skinner
X reacts to Stuart Skinner’s game two playoff shutout
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 24 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Florida Panthers at Vancouver Canucks
Sergei Bobrovsky records sixth NHL career playoff shutout
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 23 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_12292082_168396541_lowres-2
Blackhawks name Jeff Blashill new head coach
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 23 2025
More News
Arrow to top