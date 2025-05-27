Frederik Andersen records fifth NHL playoff shutout

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen of Herning, Denmark recorded his fifth career National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoff shutout on Monday. He accomplished the feat in a 3-0 Hurricanes win over the Florida Panthers in game four of the Eastern Conference Finals in south Florida. With the win, the Hurricanes stayed alive in the postseason, but still trail the Panthers three games to one in the best out of seven series as they avoided a sweep.

Inside look at the Shutout

Andersen made 20 saves for the shutout. He made seven saves in the first period, five saves in the second period, and eight saves in the third period. Centre Evan Rodrigues of Toronto, Ontario led the Panthers with three shots on goal.

This was Andersen’s second shutout of the 2025 NHL postseason. The first came in game three of the second round on May 10, a 4-0 Hurricanes win over the Washington Capitals. The Hurricanes deserved a lot of credit in the game and the series for shutting down the NHL’s leading scorer, Alexander Ovechkin of Moscow, Russia.

Who scored for the Hurricanes?

The three Hurricanes goal scorers in the third game were centre Logan Stankoven of Kamloops, British Columbia, Sebastian Aho of Rauma, Finland, and Jordan Staal of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Aho and Staal both scored into an empty net. A total of seven different Hurricanes in game four registered a point.

Panthers dominated first three games

The Panthers won the first three games of the series in convincing fashion. They won the games by scores of 5-2, 5-0, and 6-2. The Panthers simply overpowered Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov. It was actually a surprise by many that Carolina won game four with all of the momentum the Panthers had. The series now shifts back to Carolina on Wednesday.

This is not the first time in recent memory that the Panthers had a three games to none series lead. In the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals, the Panthers were leading the Edmonton Oilers three games to none. The Oilers marched back with three straight wins, before Florida won game seven.