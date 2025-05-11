NHL News and Rumors

Frederik Andersen records fourth career NHL playoff shutout

Jeremy Freeborn
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen of Herning, Denmark recorded his fourth National Hockey League shutout on Saturday. He accomplished the feat in a 4-0 Hurricanes win over the Washington Capitals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. With the victory, the Hurricanes lead the Capitals two games to none in the best out of seven series.

Inside look at the shutout

Andersen made 21 saves overall. He made nine saves in the first period, six saves in the second period, and six saves in the third period. Alexander Ovechkin of Moscow, Russia, the NHL’s all-time leader with 897 goals, led the Capitals with four shots on goal. However, on this night, Ovechkin and his teammates simply could not beat Andersen, and as a result the Capitals trail in the series.

Who contributed offensively for Carolina?

The Hurricanes were led by Jack Roslovic of Columbus, Ohio, who had one goal and one assist for two points. The other three Hurricanes goal scorers were Jackson Blake of Fargo, North Dakota, Eric Robinson of Bellmawr, New Jersey, and Andrei Svechnikov of Barnaul, Russia.

What were Andersen’s three other playoff shutouts?

Andersen first blanked the Calgary Flames on May 3, 2015 in game two of the Western Conference semifinals. He made 30 saves for the shutout in a 3-0 Anaheim Ducks victory. Andersen’s second shutout came on April 19, 2016 in game three of the first round in a 3-0 Ducks win over the Nashville Predators. Andersen’s third shutout came on August 4, 2020 in a 3-0 Toronto Maple Leafs win over the Columbus Blue Jackets in game two of the qualifying round.

Great postseason goaltending so far

Andersen leads all goaltenders in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs to date in goals against average (1.32) and save percentage (.940). He has given up one goal or less in five games. The series remains in Carolina with game four taking place in Raleigh on Monday.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
