Free Agent Quarterback Carson Wentz Is Working With Jon Gruden During Offseason

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Carson Wentz, who is spending the 2023 NFL offseason as a free agent, continues to work on his craft.

Wentz is reportedly in Tampa, Florida working with Jon Gruden this offseason.

Wentz and Gruden are an interesting pairing.

Gruden has emerged in conversations recently after being largely out of the picture for a couple of years.

He previously was in New Orleans working with Derek Carr.

Many wonder if Wentz will get a call from an NFL team in training camp or during the season.

If he does, he most likely would not be considered for a QB1 position.

By virtue of the fact that the NFL recently changed the rule for teams to carry a third quarterback on the roster that did not count toward the 53-man roster, free-agent quarterbacks like Wentz and Matt Ryan should stay ready.

Ryan already has a broadcasting backup plan in place should he not get the call.

Can Gruden Help Wentz?

Gruden would not be considered a quarterback whisperer, but he has been around enough of them in his long NFL career that perhaps he can impart wisdom on Wentz.

Wentz’s biggest issues are that he holds the ball too long and is not accurate.

Can Gruden address technique issues with him?

That remains to be seen.

What Gruden can do is use his contacts in the NFL to get Wentz’s name in conversations if teams are seeking a quarterback.

What If Nothing Happens In 2023?

Wentz has already played for three teams in his career: the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, and Washington Commanders.

After Wentz reunited with Frank Reich in Indianapolis and could not recreate the magic they had in Philadelphia, questions arose about his longevity in the league.

Things did not go well in Washington either.

What happens if no team calls in 2023?

Will that be the unofficial end to his NFL career?

That would be an unfortunate fall from what looked like an MVP-caliber season in 2017 before his injury.

Wentz’s tumultuous NFL journey reinforces the point that injuries can be career killers and that being an NFL quarterback who consistently delivers results year in and year out is one of the toughest challenges in sports.

 

NFL News and Rumors
