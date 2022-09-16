College Football Picks

Free Bets, Offers, Promotions & Bonuses | College Football – Texas Tech v North Carolina State Odds & Picks

Author image
David Evans
4 min read
Texas Tech vs NC State Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

College football is into week three and there is plenty of action to get stuck into. Bookies are offering plenty of free bets, signup offers, promotions and bonuses that can be used on any game. However, we take a closer look at Texas Tech vs North Carolina State, and how to get the most out of of the offers for this game.

Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) @  #16 North Carolina State Wolfpack (2-0)

Where and when?

  • Kick-off: Saturday, 9/17/2022 7:00 pm EST.
  • Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC.
  • TV: Live on ESPN 2 and the ESPN app.

What are the odds?

 

Team Moneyline Spread
Texas Tech
 +290 +10
NC State
 -360 -10

 

Total
Over 56
 -111
Under 56
 -109

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline

Best Betting Sites for College Football

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Both teams come into this game 2-0, but they couldn’t have had more different starts to the season. North Carolina State barely scraped by an East Carolina team they should have destroyed in week one. Nonetheless, they were impressive in week two when blowing out Charleston Southern, but it’s hard to take much away from that game.

The Red Raiders are fresh off the back of a victory over top-25 ranked Houston Cougars. Backup QB, Donovan Smith will hope his arm is okay, after he launched an incredible 58 passes in that one. My shoulder almost fell off just writing that. They will be traveling to Raleigh high on confidence in what could be an enthralling battle.

How will this game be decided?

If Texas Tech are to win, it could come off the back of their defense. Their run-stuffing D grades as one of the top-10 in the country over the first two weeks. They are only allowing 3.2 yards per carry and are playing at a top level right now. Furthermore, their pass rush is also firing, and grades as a top-15 unit over the same period. Even though it is obviously a small sample, this should be enough to concern North Carolina State’s QB, Devin Leary and his offensive teammates.

There will be concerns for Tech on the offensive side of the ball as backup QB, Donovan Smith was quite erratic last week. They clearly have faith in him given they let him lob it up 58 times. NC State will believe that their pass rush can get home, since the blocking is a concern for Texas Tech. If Smith is able to get on his bike and create then it could be a Red Raider day, if not the Wolfpack may be howling.

What is the pick?

There are plenty of reasons to believe the Texas Tech Red Raiders can cover the 10-point spread in this one and that is our pick.

Bet on Texas Tech +10 @ -110 with BetOnline

What are the offers?

Free Bets, Offers, Promotions & Bonuses | College Football - Texas Tech v North Carolina State Odds & Picks

  • BetOnline are offering a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 for new accounts.
  • Use promo code INSIDERS when registering to claim your FREE BETS.
  • Deposit $2,000 to claim the full $1,000 promotion. You will receive 50% of the amount of your FIRST DEPOSIT ONLY as your bonus. A $1,000 deposit receives a $500 bonus, a $100 deposit receives a $50 bonus etc.
  • The bonus is available INSTANTLY in your account.

Why choose BetOnline?

  • Thousands of markets on hundreds of sports.
  • Competitive odds on college football, NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, soccer, tennis, golf and plenty of other sports.
  • CRYPTOCURRENCY deposits accepted including BITCOIN, Litecoin and others.
  • All major credit cards accepted.
  • Minimum age requirement of 18.
  • Bet on your HOMETOWN TEAM with BetOnline today.
Bet on BetOnline today to claim your 50% deposit bonus
Topics  
College Football Picks NCAAF
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football Picks

College Football Picks
NCAA Football: College Football Playoff National Championship-Clemson vs Louisiana State

Claim $1000 College Football Betting Promo | NCAA Week 3 Betting Offer

Author image Andy Newton  •  10h
College Football Picks
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State vs Alabama
Claim $750 College Football Free Bet | NCAA Week 3 Betting Offer
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
College Football Picks
byucheerleaders
Back BYU to beat Oregon at BetOnline and receive a FREE BET
Author image David Evans  •  1h
College Football Picks
fsu
NCAAF Week 3 Parlay Betting Tips
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 15 2022
College Football Picks
Miami vs Texas A&M Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match
Miami vs Texas A&M Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match
Author image James Foglio  •  Sep 14 2022
College Football Picks
Penn State vs Auburn Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match
Penn State vs Auburn Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match
Author image James Foglio  •  Sep 14 2022
College Football Picks
Georgia vs South Carolina Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match
Georgia vs South Carolina Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match
Author image James Foglio  •  Sep 13 2022
More News
Arrow to top