Free Bets, Offers, Promotions & Bonuses | College Football – Texas Tech v North Carolina State Odds & Picks

College football is into week three and there is plenty of action to get stuck into. Bookies are offering plenty of free bets, signup offers, promotions and bonuses that can be used on any game. However, we take a closer look at Texas Tech vs North Carolina State, and how to get the most out of of the offers for this game.

Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) @ #16 North Carolina State Wolfpack (2-0)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 9/17/2022 7:00 pm EST.

Saturday, 9/17/2022 7:00 pm EST. Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC.

Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC. TV: Live on ESPN 2 and the ESPN app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Texas Tech

+290 +10 NC State

-360 -10

Total Over 56

-111 Under 56

-109

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline

Both teams come into this game 2-0, but they couldn’t have had more different starts to the season. North Carolina State barely scraped by an East Carolina team they should have destroyed in week one. Nonetheless, they were impressive in week two when blowing out Charleston Southern, but it’s hard to take much away from that game.

The Red Raiders are fresh off the back of a victory over top-25 ranked Houston Cougars. Backup QB, Donovan Smith will hope his arm is okay, after he launched an incredible 58 passes in that one. My shoulder almost fell off just writing that. They will be traveling to Raleigh high on confidence in what could be an enthralling battle.

How will this game be decided?

If Texas Tech are to win, it could come off the back of their defense. Their run-stuffing D grades as one of the top-10 in the country over the first two weeks. They are only allowing 3.2 yards per carry and are playing at a top level right now. Furthermore, their pass rush is also firing, and grades as a top-15 unit over the same period. Even though it is obviously a small sample, this should be enough to concern North Carolina State’s QB, Devin Leary and his offensive teammates.

There will be concerns for Tech on the offensive side of the ball as backup QB, Donovan Smith was quite erratic last week. They clearly have faith in him given they let him lob it up 58 times. NC State will believe that their pass rush can get home, since the blocking is a concern for Texas Tech. If Smith is able to get on his bike and create then it could be a Red Raider day, if not the Wolfpack may be howling.

What is the pick?

There are plenty of reasons to believe the Texas Tech Red Raiders can cover the 10-point spread in this one and that is our pick.

