College Football Picks

Free College Football Best Bet Including $750 Betting Promo To Stake On It

Author image
nikhilkalro
2 min read
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Boston College
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The NCAAF is back this weekend for another packed schedule of games. We take a look at the best bet for college football this season which is risk-free for bettors considering we will also break down how to claim a $750 free bet for this weekend’s action.

Here’s the best-case scenario for any bettor: if you back our bet (UCLA -15.5 @ -110) and it wins you will get $1431.82, and if the bet is unsuccesful, you will not lose any money as you have used a free bet.

How To Claim The Bovada $750 College Football Betting Promo

We list three simple steps to redeem Bovada’s $750 free bet for college football below.

  1. Sign-up with Bovada HERE
  2. Create account and deposit $1,000 with College Football betting promo code INSIDERS
  3. Get $750 in Free Bets to use on the College Football week 3 games

Best College Football Sports Betting Sites

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Free College Football Best Bet To Use Your $750 Free Bet On: UCLA – 15.5 (-110) at Bovada

On Saturday, UCLA host the South Alabama Jaguars in one of the biggest mismatches of the upcoming weekend. While the Jaguars are also 2-0 to open the new season, there is a stark skill disparity between these two teams. The Bruins have opened this season with aplomb, winning both their games by huge margins. They have scored 45 points in each of their opening two games, which ranks 29th in the country.

The Bruins’ offense has ticked all boxes, including their passing and rushing game. The Bruins have averaged 311 yards in the air, which is 20th in the nation. On the ground, their rushers, led by Zach Charbonnet (111 yards on 21 carries with one touchdown), have helped average 244.5 yards, which is 15th nationally. That offense should be far too strong and persistent for this Jaguars unit, which should result in a comfortable Bruins win, by a margin of more than two touchdowns.

UCLA -15.5 at -110 With Bovada

 

Topics  
College Football Picks
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image

nikhilkalro

View All Posts By nikhilkalro

nikhilkalro

View All Posts By nikhilkalro

Related To College Football Picks

College Football Picks
NCAA Football: College Football Playoff National Championship-Clemson vs Louisiana State

Claim $1000 College Football Betting Promo | NCAA Week 3 Betting Offer

Author image Andy Newton  •  9s
College Football Picks
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State vs Alabama
Claim $750 College Football Free Bet | NCAA Week 3 Betting Offer
Author image Andy Newton  •  20min
College Football Picks
stanford cheerleader
Week 2 College Football | Stanford Cardinals Defense a Match For Caleb Williams’ USC Trojans? | Stanford v USC Preview & Picks
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 9 2022
College Football Picks
RATTLER
Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson and Gamecocks QB Spencer Rattler to Battle it out | South Carolina Gamecocks v Arkansas Razorbacks Preview and Picks
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 9 2022
College Football Picks
penn state cheerleader
College Football Analysis & Picks | Ohio v Penn State | Can Bobcats Upset Favorites Penn State?
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 8 2022
College Football Picks
bama cheerleaders
NCAAF Week 2 | Alabama Crimson Tide v Texas Longhorns Analysis & Picks | Bama Big Favorites v UT
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 8 2022
College Football Picks
ucf cheerleader
Louisville v UCF – Odds, Picks & Predictions
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 7 2022
More News
Arrow to top