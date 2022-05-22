French Open 2022: Nadal, Alcaraz Have Best Odds to Win Roland-Garros

Rafael Nadal enters the 2022 French Open with the best odds to win at Roland-Garros but tennis phenom Carlos Alcaraz is not far behind, according to the top online sportsbooks.

Nadal, Alcaraz Enter Roland-Garros with the Best French Open Odds

Nadal has dominated the French Open throughout his career, winning 13 men’s singles titles in 17 trips to Roland-Garros. In fact, the tennis legend has officially only ever lost three matches at Roland-Garros in his career.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz has quickly become one of the best players on the ATP Tour. It’s only been a year since the tennis sensation broke onto the scene and cracked the top 120. Since then, the Spaniard has become the second-youngest player to reach the top 10 and win two Masters 1000 tournaments by the age of 18.

After winning the Madrid Open on clay court, the 19-year-old will make his way to Roland-Garros for the French Open as a favorite behind Rafael Nadal.

Will the 19-year-old tennis sensation win his first-ever grand slam?

How to Bet on the 2022 French Open

Betting on the French Open online has never been easier. The best online sportsbooks allow tennis fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on Roland-Garros within a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the 2022 French Open and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best offshore sportsbooks.

Click here to get your free bets and bonus cash for French Open 2022 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your tennis betting bonus in free bets Place your free tennis bets at the best sports betting sites

RELATED: Women’s French Open 2022: Iga Swiatek Has Best Odds At Roland-Garros

The Best Tennis Betting Offers For French Open 2022

French Open Odds | 2022 Roland-Garros Odds

At +200 odds, Alcaraz is one of the favorites to win Roland-Garros 2022, just behind 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal, who has +175 odds to win the French Open.

After winning the Australian Open, Nadal has the most grand slams ever (21) and will look to add to his total at the French Open. With another win on his favorite surface at Roland-Garros, Nadal will become just the third person in history to win a calendar grand slam.

While Alcaraz has yet to win a grand slam tournament, it’s hard to count him out after his performance on tour this year. The Spaniard leads the ATP Tour with 28 wins, one more than Stefanos Tsitsipas. He is also the youngest player in ATP history to beat three of the top five players at the same event and the first to eliminate Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the same clay-court event.

Taylor Fritz and Jon Isner are two of the top-ranked American men’s tennis players in the French Open but come in with +15000 odds to win the event.

Meanwhile, the No.1 player in the world, Novak Djokovic will look to compete in his first grand slam this season. After missing the Australian Open due to vaccination requirements, Djokovic has +300 odds to win Roland-Garros 2022 at BetOnline, one of the top tennis sports betting sites.

Check the chart for a full breakdown of the French Open odds from BetOnline, one of the next tennis betting sites.