French Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz Has Best Odds To Win at Roland-Garros

Gia Nguyen
Newly crowned No. 1 tennis player in the world Carlos Alcaraz will enter the 2023 French Open as the odds-on favorite to win at Roland-Garros. Find the early French Open 2023 odds, contenders, and favorites below.

The 2023 French Open is around the corner and the world’s best tennis players are preparing to take on the second Grand Slam title of the year at Roland-Garros.

Unlike previous years, 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal won’t come into Roland-Garros as the odds-on favorite. Instead, that distinction belongs to a fellow Spaniard.

Leading the way, 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz (+130) has the best odds to win at Roland-Garros. The 2023 French Open will mark the first time that Alcaraz is favored in a field with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

With questions surrounding Nadal’s health and whether he’s fit enough to play, it could open up the door for Alcaraz to win his second career Grand Slam. The 20-year-old has been among the world’s best on clay and will look to win his first French Open title ever.

Men’s French Open Odds

The French Open is only a few weeks away but the best sports betting sites have already listed odds for the tournament.

Surprisingly, the sportsbooks are favoring Carlos Alcaraz, who is an overwhelming favorite to win Roland-Garros at +130 odds. He has the shortest odds in the tournament despite going up against 22-time Grand Slam title winners Novak Djokovic (+260) and Rafael Nadal (+500).

While there’s no confirmation on whether or not Nadal will be returning to the ATP Tour after withdrawing from the Italian Open, it seems likely that he will be ready in time to join the field.

On the other hand, Djokovic has already confirmed that he will contend for his 23rd Grand Slam title. Djokovic will be dealing with an elbow injury but has confirmed he’s strong enough to make it through at least the first round at Roland-Garros.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (+1400), Jannik Skinner (+1600), and Holger Rune (+1600) are among the other top French Open contenders in 2023.

Check out the Men’s French Open odds in the table below.

ATP Players French Open Odds Play
Carlos Alcaraz +130 BetOnline logo
Novak Djokovic +260 BetOnline logo
Rafael Nadal +500 BetOnline logo
Stefanos Tsitsipas +1400 BetOnline logo
Jannik Sinner +1600 BetOnline logo
Holger Rune +1600 BetOnline logo
Andrey Rublev +3000 BetOnline logo
Alexander Zverev +3300 BetOnline logo
Casper Ruud +3300 BetOnline logo
Daniil Medvedev +3300 BetOnline logo
Dominic Thiem +4000 BetOnline logo
Felix Auger-Aliassime +8000 BetOnline logo
Lorenzo Musetti +8000 BetOnline logo
Taylor Fritz +8000 BetOnline logo
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +8000 BetOnline logo
Stan Wawrinka +8000 BetOnline logo
Christian Garin +8000 BetOnline logo
Botic Van De Zandschulp +8000 BetOnline logo
Jiri Lehecka +8000 BetOnline logo
Matteo Berrenttini +10000 BetOnline logo

Carlos Alcaraz Has Best Odds to Win French Open 2023

At the age of 19, Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open.

Currently No. 2 in the world, Alcaraz is expected to climb back to No. 1 in the world ahead of Roland-Garros. The young tennis player is considered the next great tennis star and has the potential to be the world’s No. 1 player for years to come.

Alcaraz became the youngest male player to ever top the singles ranking at the age of 19 years old. He has tremendous talent on both hard and clay courts, making him a huge threat at Roland-Garros in a few weeks. According to Alcaraz, he’s comfortable on both surfaces and with Nadal nursing an injury, 2023 could be his year to shine on the international stage.

While he will have to get through some big names, Djokovic has never really excelled on clay courts, which could open up the door for Alcaraz to win his first French Open title.

With that being said, it’s hard to count out Nadal and Djokovic, both 22-time Grand Slam Champions.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
