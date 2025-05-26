Tennis News and Rumors

French Open: Arthur Fils Gets First ATP French Open Win

Wendi Oliveros
Arthur Fils

Arthur Fils had to wait a while to record his first ATP French Open win.  After losing in the first round the past two years, the soon-to-be 21 year old French top ranked player, got it on Monday with a four set win over Nicolas Jarry, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.

Fils has so much charisma, and the home crowd loves him.  He had a chance to close this match out in straight sets, but he let his focus and energy drift, along with elevated play from Jarry, in a third set tiebreaker.

Arthur Fils has what TNT/Tennis Channel Jim Courier called a moneymaker forehand.  Courier suggests that Fils needs to add a forehand drop shot to make that wing even more powerful.

Arthur Fils chases Yannik Noah

Fils, and every other French ATP player, has been chasing history for more than a generation.  Yannik Noah thrilled the hometown crowd with his French Open victory in 1983.

Richard Gasquet is still in the draw, but the 37-year-old is in his last career French Open.  The onus to achieve Noah’s goal will be on Fils and Ugo Humbert.

Of course, fans would love to see Gael Monfils lift the French Open trophy and win his maiden Grand Slam at the age of 38, and it is still possible, but the younger generation of Fils and Humbert presumably have more time and opportunity to do so.

French frenzy over Fils

French tennis fans are well-informed and enthusiastic.  They know their energy can help their countryman win big matches.  That makes Fils a bigger threat this year in Paris.  His game and ranking (currently 14th) are rising, and the fans are with him.

Watch comprehensive coverage of the 2025 French Open on Tennis Channel (outer court matches and evening recaps), TNT, TruTV, and MAX.

 

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
