In an eventful Day 3 of ATP French Open action, first-round matches continue. Among the headliners of the day are Jakub Mensik, Daniil Medevev, and Novak Djokovic.

1. Jakub Mensik Irks The French Open Crowd

Mensik, 19, the 2025 Miami Open champion, was playing the Frenchman Alexandre Muller. Mensik won the match in four sets, but three were decided either by tiebreak or a 7-5 score. The French fans were very vocal in their support of Muller during the tight match.

Jakub Mensik decided to return the favor, and the French Open crowd did not like it.

Gotta love Mensik for shutting up the French crowd pic.twitter.com/hEQr6B8rIp — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) May 27, 2025

Muller and Mensik shared a hug and laugh at the net after the match so there were no hard feelings between the two players.

Mensik getting booed after his match point he ended that French crowd with ease 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9m6mwiyr3o — 🦖 (@RamoFootball) May 27, 2025

Jakum Mensik is not the first or last that will have strong emotions for the French crowd. Taylor Fritz had a similar circumstance two years ago.

TAYLOR SAYS: 🤫@Taylor_Fritz97 takes out home favourite Arthur Rinderknech 2-6 6-4 6-3 6-4 to reach the third round in Paris!#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Iqe9Vl0zSa — Cycling on TNT Sports (@cyclingontnt) June 1, 2023

2. Daniil Medvedev Did Not Pull Off A Five Set Win

Tennis fans have learned not to panic if Daniil Medvedev gets behind and has to go the distance in a five set match to get a win. Against Cameron Norrie, Medvedev lost the first two sets, rallied to win the next two, but he lost the fifth set.

Medvedev is not a fan of the clay. Though he is probably not happy with the loss, the end of his clay court season is here so he will be ready to move on.

Cam Norrie has 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐢𝐭 as he sees off Daniil Medvedev in the decider to get his biggest win in over a year 🙌#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/mCRIMJ3VPI — TNT Sports (@tntsports) May 27, 2025

3. Novak Djokovic Stops Play To Get Roof Closed

Novak Djokovic defeated Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets. Djokovic played well despite challenging conditions. At one point when the rain was coming down, Djokovic stopped play and asked for the roof to be closed. Meanwhile, all adjoining courts were playing through the rain.

Djokovic would have won the match either way, but the indoor conditions helped make it a little easier. Some including former tennis player and commentator, Rennae Stubbs, did not think Djokovic should have been able to orchestrate the roof closing.

If they’re still playing on the outside courts, you should still be playing on center court. Even if you have a roof, you cannot have preference for what u want. It’s not fair to everyone else and your opponent. — Rennae Stubbs ♈️ (@rennaestubbs) May 27, 2025

I’ll say it again. This is SO UNFAIR to every other player playing out there on the outside courts. Nonsense from the referee. He should say, too bad, u have to play no one else is stopping outside. Yes the weather sucks, the wind sucks but i can tell u, this is unfair for others — Rennae Stubbs ♈️ (@rennaestubbs) May 27, 2025