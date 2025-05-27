Tennis News and Rumors

French Open Day 3 ATP Roundup: Jakub Mensik, Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic Make News

Wendi Oliveros
French Open

In an eventful Day 3 of ATP French Open action, first-round matches continue.  Among the headliners of the day are Jakub Mensik, Daniil Medevev, and Novak Djokovic.

1. Jakub Mensik Irks The French Open Crowd

Mensik, 19, the 2025 Miami Open champion, was playing the Frenchman Alexandre Muller. Mensik won the match in four sets, but three were decided either by tiebreak or a 7-5 score.  The French fans were very vocal in their support of Muller during the tight match.

Jakub Mensik decided to return the favor, and the French Open crowd did not like it.

Muller and Mensik shared a hug and laugh at the net after the match so there were no hard feelings between the two players.

Jakum Mensik is not the first or last that will have strong emotions for the French crowd.  Taylor Fritz had a similar circumstance two years ago.

2. Daniil Medvedev Did Not Pull Off A Five Set Win

Tennis fans have learned not to panic if Daniil Medvedev gets behind and has to go the distance in a five set match to get a win.  Against Cameron Norrie, Medvedev lost the first two sets, rallied to win the next two, but he lost the fifth set.

Medvedev is not a fan of the clay.  Though he is probably not happy with the loss, the end of his clay court season is here so he will be ready to move on.

3. Novak Djokovic Stops Play To Get Roof Closed

Novak Djokovic defeated Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets.  Djokovic played well despite challenging conditions.  At one point when the rain was coming down, Djokovic stopped play and asked for the roof to be closed.  Meanwhile, all adjoining courts were playing through the rain.

Djokovic would have won the match either way, but the indoor conditions helped make it a little easier.  Some including former tennis player and commentator, Rennae Stubbs, did not think Djokovic should have been able to orchestrate the roof closing.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
