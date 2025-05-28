French Open Day 4: 4 American Men And 2 Women Win R2 Matches

It is Day 4 of the 2025 French Open, and the first day of second round matches.

Seeded American women winning yesterday including Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, and Sofia Kenin will play their second round matches on Thursday.

Here are Wednesday’s six winners (4 men and 2 women).

1. Tommy Paul

Tommy Paul narrowly escaped defeat in a five-set marathon win over Marton Fucsovics.

He is dealing with an abdominal injury but forges ahead to Round 3 on Friday against Karen Khachanov.

Tommy Paul sharing he is dealing with a lower abdominal injury. He said he will try to do a lot of recovery to be ready for the next match. “I don’t like to stop… win or lose I want to finish the match.” — TENNISMEDIA (@luciahoff) May 28, 2025

2. Frances Tiafoe

Tennis fans want Frances Tiafoe to get on a roll and go deep in a Grand Slam. We have not seen it since the 2022 US Open.

Tiafoe won his second round match in straight sets. Next up is a meeting with compatriot Sebastian Korda.

3. Sebastian Korda

Korda ousted fellow American Jenson Brooksby in straight sets. He will meet Tiafoe in the third round. The pair have split their six previous meetings. The two have never played each other in a Grand Slam, and Tiafoe won the lone match on clay at Estoril in 2022.

Sebastian Korda cruises in Paris! 🇺🇸🎾 The No. 23 seed advances to the 3rd round with a confident straight-sets win at Roland-Garros! 💪🔥 Smooth, steady, and strong! 🚀#SebastianKorda #RolandGarros #FrenchOpen #Sportify 🎾🔥 pic.twitter.com/xczdXV5lBF — Sportify (@Sportify777) May 28, 2025

4. Ben Shelton

After Ben Shelton labored extensively to win his first-round match in five sets, he received a second round walkover from Hugo Gaston.

Ben Shelton advances to the 3rd round of Roland Garros as Gaston withdraws from their match. Tough news for Hugo. Ben will get some extra rest. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/C5UD1QzPFp — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 27, 2025

5. Amanda Anisimova

It’s hard to believe that Amanda Anisimova is only 23 years old. She has been around the WTA Tour for years and was a 2019 French Open semifinalist.

We are cheering for Amanda Anisimova pic.twitter.com/6d24uckkx4 — Owen (@kostekcanu) May 25, 2025

Her Doha win during the Middle Eastern swing of the season gave her more confidence.

Next up for Anismova is Denmark’s Clara Tauson in a third round match scheduled for Friday.

6. Bernarda Pera

30-year-old Bernarda Pera turned professional in 2014. Her best French Open finish is in the fourth round in 2023. She defeated Caroline Garcia in straight sets in the first round and won an intense three-set match over Donna Vekic on Wednesday.

Bernarda Pera upsets Olympic silver medalist (in this venue) Donna Vekic 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(10-3) to reach the #RolandGarros 3rd round. Pera was sensational in the tiebreak. pic.twitter.com/TZ1xOIkWvl — José Morgado (@josemorgado) May 28, 2025

Pera’s biggest test yet is coming in the third round against 13th seed Elina Svitolina, a four-time French Open quarterfinalist.