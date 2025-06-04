Tennis News and Rumors

French Open Doubles SF Preview: Mirra Andreeva/Diana Shnaider vs. Jasmine Paolini/Sara Errani

Wendi Oliveros
French Open

The women’s French Open doubles semifinal match between the Russian team of Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider and the Italian team of Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani will be must-see television on Friday, June 6.

This is the fifth time in 11 months that these two doubles teams will play each other with the Italian team winning three of the four matches.  Paolini and Errani won the Paris Olympics gold medal match, the Qatar Open semifinals, and the Italian Open semifinals.  Andreeva and Shnaider won the Australian Open second round match.

Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani have experienced tremendous success, but they haven’t won a Grand Slam together.  They lost last year’s women’s French Open doubles final to Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova.

Neither team has dropped a set at the 2025 French Open.

Mirra Andreeva will have two days to recover from a physically and mentally exhausting match against French wildcard Lois Boisson.  Boisson defeated Andreeva in straight sets in the quarterfinals.

Sara Errani is the only one of the four players vying for two French Open titles.  She is in Thursday’s mixed doubles final with Andrea Vavassori.  That match is scheduled for 6 AM EDT.

French Open Schedule

As we get closer to championship weekend, the field of players is reduced as the excitement is increased.

Thursday is women’s semifinal day.  The 9 AM match is between Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek.  Following that match, on or around 10:10 AM, Coco Gauff and Lois Boisson will face off.

Friday is men’s semifinal day.  The early match (at a time yet to be determined) is between Lorenzo Musetti and Carlos Alcaraz.  Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic will follow in the second semifinal.

Watch the French Open on TNT, truTV, and MAX.  In addition to its postmatch analysis, the Tennis Channel will feature Prakash Amritraj hosting Prakash in Primetime from Thursday, June 6 through Sunday, June 8.

 

 

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
