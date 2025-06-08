French Open Finals Preview: Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz

It is the clash of everything in the 2025 French Open men’s final between World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz. Commesurate to a heavyweight bout between two talented ball strikers, Sinner brings the ice and Alcaraz the fire.

4 sets dropped for Alcaraz, none for Sinner. Time on court checked before the men’s singles final ✔️ #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/WG9fGxN7dI — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 8, 2025

In addition to their different styles, the calculating Sinner and the cardiac play of Alcaraz, we are treated to the first Grand Slam final betweent these two 20 somethings.

Both are undefeated in their previous Grand Slam finals, but something and someone will have to give in this first of this century French Open0000 battle between players born in this century. It is their 12th career meeting. Alcaraz leads the head-to-head 7-4 winning their last four meetings. Sinner has not defeated Alcaraz since October 2023.

Who wins between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz?

In many ways, this is Jannik Sinner’s title to lose. While he is not the defending champion, as Alcaraz is, he came off a three month suspension and showed no signs of rust which many expected him to have.

Sinner also took out Novak Djokovic en route to this French Open final. He has been consistently great in this tournament; whereas Alcaraz has experienced ups and downs, most recently in the early stages of his semifinal match against Lorenzo Musetti.

Alcaraz is phenomenal, but he cannot afford to get behind against the likes of Sinner who will not give him any free points and is not prone to emotional downturns and loose games.

Carlos Alcaraz just defeated Sinner at the Italian Open final. That loss will fuel Sinner, along with his semifinal loss to Alcaraz in Paris last year.

Sinner wins this match unless Alcaraz plays lights out tennis for three hours. He is capable of doing it, but it is a tall order with Sinner on the other side of the net.

With Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini firing up the Italian fans with their doubles win, Sinner will enjoy lots of crowd support in this battle that tennis fans hope is an epic five setter and the first of many in Grand Slam finals.