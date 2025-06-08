Tennis News and Rumors

French Open Finals Preview: Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

It is the clash of everything in the 2025 French Open men’s final between World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz. Commesurate to a heavyweight bout between two talented ball strikers, Sinner brings the ice and Alcaraz the fire.

In addition to their different styles, the calculating Sinner and the cardiac play of Alcaraz, we are treated to the first Grand Slam final betweent these two 20 somethings.

Both are undefeated in their previous Grand Slam finals, but something and someone will have to give in this first of this century French Open0000 battle between players born in this century.  It is their 12th career meeting.  Alcaraz leads the head-to-head 7-4 winning their last four meetings.  Sinner has not defeated Alcaraz since October 2023.

Who wins between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz?

In many ways, this is Jannik Sinner’s title to lose.  While he is not the defending champion, as Alcaraz is, he came off a three month suspension and showed no signs of rust which many expected him to have.

Sinner also took out Novak Djokovic en route to this French Open final.  He has been consistently great in this tournament; whereas Alcaraz has experienced ups and downs, most recently in the early stages of his semifinal match against Lorenzo Musetti.

Alcaraz is phenomenal, but he cannot afford to get behind against the likes of Sinner who will not give him any free points and is not prone to emotional downturns and loose games.

Carlos Alcaraz just defeated Sinner at the Italian Open final.  That loss will fuel Sinner, along with his semifinal loss to Alcaraz in Paris last year.

Sinner wins this match unless Alcaraz plays lights out tennis for three hours.  He is capable of doing it, but it is a tall order with Sinner on the other side of the net.

With Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini firing up the Italian fans with their doubles win, Sinner will enjoy lots of crowd support in this battle that tennis fans hope is an epic five setter and the first of many in Grand Slam finals.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

French Open Finals Preview: Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
Tennis News and Rumors
Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani
Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani Win French Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka
Tearful Aryna Sabalenka Calls Her Tennis ‘Terrible’ After French Open Final
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  22h
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff Wins 2025 French Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  23h
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Shares His Tennis Plans For The Rest Of 2025
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 6 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner
French Open: Jannik Sinner Rolls Into Legendary Finals Weekend
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 6 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff
French Open Women’s Final Preview: Aryna Sabalenka vs. Coco Gauff
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 5 2025
More News
Arrow to top