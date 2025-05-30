Tennis News and Rumors

French Open Heartbreak: Injured Arthur Fils Withdraws From Tournament

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Arthur Fils

The French Open fanbase received a crushing blow on Friday. French player Arthur Fils was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury.  As a result, Andrey Rublev will advance to the fourth round.

Fils will hold a press conference on Saturday to discuss his injury, but tennis fans are left wondering if he is dealing with the same issues that Alex de Minaur and Casper Ruud are referring to, injury and burnout from a long season.  He was hurting as he earned a marathon five set win in the second round.

Arthur Fils Successful 2025 Season

Arthur Fils has played a lot of tennis since Indian Wells in early March.  He holds the distinction of being the only ATP player to make the quarterfinals at Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte Carlo.

At 20 years of age, he has an impressive 19-10 record in 2025 and is climbing the rankings.  This injury could not come at a worse time, during his home Grand Slam and as the tennis calendar is about to flip to grass court season with an eye on Wimbledon.

Too Much Tennis

The ATP (and WTA) need to be cognizant of these marathon seasons and mandatory tournaments which are taking a physical and mental toll on the players.

At some point, someone needs to trim the schedule and give these players bye weeks as there are in other professional sports.  Otherwise, the players will continue to be victims of the schedule. It is not as simple as players taking weeks off; there are ramifications for those choices unless the player is injured. If a healthy player chooses not to play, ranking points, bonus money, and favorable seeding in tournaments are in jeopardy.

It is unfortunate that Fils will not get to play again in Paris this year.  The hometown crowd absolutely loves him, and while injuries are inevitable in sports, this one is especially painful because of the timing.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

