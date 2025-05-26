Tennis News and Rumors

French Open: In R1 Wins, Iga Swiatek And Paula Badosa Motivated By Rafael Nadal

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Rafael Nadal Roland Garros

One day after Rafael Nadal‘s moving Roland Garros ceremony that culminated in his footprint and name forever etched in the clay at Court Philippe-Chartrier, Paula Badosa and Iga Swiatek mentioned how the King of Clay inspired them.

Seated in front of Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek was in attendance at the Nadal ceremony, and she admitted after winning her first-round match that it was emotional and inspiring.  Nadal has long been her idol, and she once again thanked him on court for everything he has done for the sport.

Paula Badosa dropped the first set in a competitive first-round match with Naomi Osaka.  She made a point to look at the Nadal footprint on the court and told herself: “Come on Paula, you have to fight like he was. Thanks Rafa. We really miss you.”

We have not heard publicly from Carlos Alcaraz, but he was one of the select few that mingled with the Big 4 behind the scenes.

Rafael Nadal’s Ceremony

The French Open outdid itself on Sunday with Nadal’s unforgettable 47 minute ceremony.  Roger Federer and Carlos Alcaraz’s families were in attendance, wearing their “Merci Rafa” t-shirts. Federer, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic participated in the event. It was comprehensive, thoughtful, and appropriate for Nadal’s personality and legacy.  Nadal was gracious and emotional, addressing the audience in three languages: Spanish, French, and English. Roger Federer and Carlos Alcaraz’s families were in attendance, wearing their “Merci Rafa” t-shirts.  Unforgettable.

If you have not seen it, do yourself a favor and watch it.  There are so many great parts, but tennis fans should be thrilled that Nadal talked about the legacy of the Big 4 is to continue to give more to the sport.  That means we will be seeing Nadal around from time to time, and we could not be happier.

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Rafael Nadal Roland Garros

French Open: In R1 Wins, Iga Swiatek And Paula Badosa Motivated By Rafael Nadal

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
Tennis News and Rumors
Victoria Mboko
French Open: Intriguing Second Round Wednesday Match Already Set Featuring Victoria Mboko
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 25 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
WATCH: Rafael Nadal Arrives At Roland Garros Before Ceremony
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 25 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy and Sits Out for the 2023 season
Top seven intriguing first round French Open matches
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 24 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Maya Joint
WTA Saturday Roundup: Maya Joint Wins Maiden Singles Title, Elena Rybakina Wins 9th
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 24 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic
A 100th Title For Novak Djokovic, and Hubert Hurkacz Gains New Fans
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 24 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
Tennis News: Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina, and French Open Withdrawals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 23 2025
More News
Arrow to top