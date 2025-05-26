One day after Rafael Nadal‘s moving Roland Garros ceremony that culminated in his footprint and name forever etched in the clay at Court Philippe-Chartrier, Paula Badosa and Iga Swiatek mentioned how the King of Clay inspired them.

Iga Swiatek spotted at Rafael’s Nadal’s farewell ceremony on Philippe Chatrier 👀👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/1D9IjgTr2v — Liviefromparis 🇫🇷🤸🏼‍♀️🎾 (@Livieparis2024) May 25, 2025

Seated in front of Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek was in attendance at the Nadal ceremony, and she admitted after winning her first-round match that it was emotional and inspiring. Nadal has long been her idol, and she once again thanked him on court for everything he has done for the sport.

“He’s a huge inspiration” 🧡 Iga Swiatek holding back tears during Rafael Nadal’s farewell at #RolandGarros 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ytMjXjsTof — TNT Sports (@tntsports) May 26, 2025

Paula Badosa dropped the first set in a competitive first-round match with Naomi Osaka. She made a point to look at the Nadal footprint on the court and told herself: “Come on Paula, you have to fight like he was. Thanks Rafa. We really miss you.”

We have not heard publicly from Carlos Alcaraz, but he was one of the select few that mingled with the Big 4 behind the scenes.

Carlos Alcaraz talking with Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros. Hugs and smiles all around. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mLZ3dEQjLs — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 25, 2025

Rafael Nadal’s Ceremony

The French Open outdid itself on Sunday with Nadal's unforgettable 47 minute ceremony. Roger Federer and Carlos Alcaraz's families were in attendance, wearing their "Merci Rafa" t-shirts. Federer, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic participated in the event. It was comprehensive, thoughtful, and appropriate for Nadal's personality and legacy. Nadal was gracious and emotional, addressing the audience in three languages: Spanish, French, and English. Unforgettable.

If you have not seen it, do yourself a favor and watch it. There are so many great parts, but tennis fans should be thrilled that Nadal talked about the legacy of the Big 4 is to continue to give more to the sport. That means we will be seeing Nadal around from time to time, and we could not be happier.