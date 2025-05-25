Tennis News and Rumors

French Open: Intriguing Second Round Wednesday Match Already Set Featuring Victoria Mboko

Wendi Oliveros
Victoria Mboko

The French Open began on Sunday, May 25.  Because the first round occurs over a three-day timeframe, it is possible to look ahead to intriguing second round matches, and the WTA features the first one of the tournament.

Victoria Mboko, the Canadian 18-year-old who advanced through qualifiers, has attracted attention as her game continues to improve.  She won her first-round match over 45th ranked LuluSun.  Mboko is currently ranked 120th.

Victoria Mboko vs. Eva Lys

Mboko will face German Eva Lys, ranked 59th, who pulled off her own first-round upset over 33rd ranked and the tournament’s 28th seed, Peyton Stearns.  Stearns is coming off a stellar Italian Open where she advanced to the semifinals, losing to eventual champion Jasmine Paolini.

Lys became a household name at the 2025 Australian Open where she was the lucky loser (in qualifiers) that was called upon to play a first round match, after Anna Kalinskya withdrew, with minutes notice.  She won three matches and lost in the fourth round to Iga Swiatek.

It was a surreal ride for Lys in Melbourne.  Lys did not have to worry about waiting for her call to play in Paris, and perhaps she has another deep Grand Slam run in her in 2025.

Victoria Mboko is making her Grand Slam debut at the French Open.  She lost in the Round of 64 in Miami to Paula Badosa and Coco Gauff in Rome.  She has gotten a taste of playing high ranked players on big show courts in these two events so it will be interesting to see how she handles the moment on the Grand Slam level.

Both Lys and Mboko are playing with no external expectations or pressure.  Who prevails in the second round match could be the sleeper of the 2025 French Open.

Watch the French Open on TNT, TruTV, MAX, and Tennis Channel, now through June 8.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

