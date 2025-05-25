The French Open began on Sunday, May 25. Because the first round occurs over a three-day timeframe, it is possible to look ahead to intriguing second round matches, and the WTA features the first one of the tournament.

Victoria Mboko, the Canadian 18-year-old who advanced through qualifiers, has attracted attention as her game continues to improve. She won her first-round match over 45th ranked LuluSun. Mboko is currently ranked 120th.

Victoria Mboko defeats Lulu Sun 6-1, 7-6 (4) to reach the second round of a Grand Slam on her debut. Saved 7/7 break points today. 4 straight set wins in a row coming from qualifying rounds. Second top 50 win. 18 year old Canadian will face Eva Lys next. pic.twitter.com/AOaoJ4JowP — edgeAI (@edgeAIapp) May 25, 2025

Victoria Mboko vs. Eva Lys

Mboko will face German Eva Lys, ranked 59th, who pulled off her own first-round upset over 33rd ranked and the tournament’s 28th seed, Peyton Stearns. Stearns is coming off a stellar Italian Open where she advanced to the semifinals, losing to eventual champion Jasmine Paolini.

The first bagel of this year’s #RolandGarros is served by Eva Lys. 6-0 on Peyton Stearns, who desperately needs a rain delay. pic.twitter.com/kdVyhW7V4t — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) May 25, 2025

Lys became a household name at the 2025 Australian Open where she was the lucky loser (in qualifiers) that was called upon to play a first round match, after Anna Kalinskya withdrew, with minutes notice. She won three matches and lost in the fourth round to Iga Swiatek.

It was a surreal ride for Lys in Melbourne. Lys did not have to worry about waiting for her call to play in Paris, and perhaps she has another deep Grand Slam run in her in 2025.

Victoria Mboko is making her Grand Slam debut at the French Open. She lost in the Round of 64 in Miami to Paula Badosa and Coco Gauff in Rome. She has gotten a taste of playing high ranked players on big show courts in these two events so it will be interesting to see how she handles the moment on the Grand Slam level.

Both Lys and Mboko are playing with no external expectations or pressure. Who prevails in the second round match could be the sleeper of the 2025 French Open.

Watch the French Open on TNT, TruTV, MAX, and Tennis Channel, now through June 8.