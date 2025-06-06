French Open: Jannik Sinner Rolls Into Legendary Finals Weekend

The French Open men’s and women’s singles finalists are set: Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff. The top ranked players in the world in both men’s and women’s tennis will be playing for the second Grand Slam title of the year.

While it may not seem like an unusual occurrence to have World No. 1s and 2s facing off in both finals, it is. The last time it happened at the French Open was in 1984 with John McEnroe, Ivan Lendl, Martina Navratilova, and Chris Evert. John McEnroe probably wants to forget this final because Lendl came from two sets down to win the title. Martina Navratilova won the singles and women’s doubles titles.

For the first time since 1984, both the men’s and women’s Roland Garros singles finals will feature both the world #1 and world #2. Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz. Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff. We’re in for two very exciting matches. pic.twitter.com/IqQxlPzPVE — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 6, 2025

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Coco Gauff

This is a pick ’em match because little celebrate Sabalenka and Gauff on clay. Gauff, the 2022 finalist and 2024 women’s doubles champion, has been more successful at Roland Garros in recent years. She will draw upon that history and her tremendous athletic ability to rattle Sabalenka. If Gauff serves clean, she wins this match and keeps the American women’s Grand Slam going.

Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz

Further evidence that the Big 3 era is behind us, we see two players born in the 2000s facing each other in this Grand Slam final. Alcaraz is the defending champion, and Sinner is going for the second leg of the Grand Slam. Jannik Sinner has played flawless tennis in Paris, and if he is able to keep up his level against Alcaraz, he will win.

No Matter What Nike Wins

As with the Australian Open, Nike is emerging as a winner at the French Open. Three of the four finalist wear Nike, and each has a decidedly different style. We won’t have to worry about Sinner and Alcaraz dressing alike, a concern in other all-Nike finals this year.