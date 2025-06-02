Tennis News and Rumors

French Open QF: Novak Djokovic Plays Top 5 Player For 1st Time Since Australian Open

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Novak Djokovic

38-year-old Novak Djokovic‘s bizarre season continues.  After a series of first-round losses this spring and a rebound at the Geneva Open where he earned his 100th career ATP title, Djokovic finally faces a Top 5 player in Wednesday’s French Open quarterfinals.

Djokovic’s Geneva draw was against the 28th (Hurkacz), Norrie (81), Arnaldi (36), and Fucsovics (124).  Thus far, his Roland Garros path has taken him through McDonald (98), Moutet (73), Misolic (153), and Norrie again.

Novak Djokovic has not beaten a Top 5 player since he defeated Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open in January.  In the next round, he was forced to retire against Alexander Zverev with injury.

Is Novak Djokovic up to the challenge?

Djokovic’s Geneva Cinderella run enhanced his confidence and got him in top clay court form for the 2025 French Open.  He is chasing that elusive and mind-boggling 25th Grand Slam.

He should never be counted out of any tennis tournament no matter what the situation is because he is the greatest of all time; however, the best-of-five set Grand Slams may not be the best situation for him if he starts to drop sets.  Longer matches are harder to manage during the match and with post-match recovery.

We have not seen him lose a set yet in this year’s tournament. He has rarely been pushed except for the second round third set tiebreak against Moutet which he dominated with a 7-1 score.  It is hard to believe that he is going to breeze through the rest of the draw with the ease he has done in his previous rounds.

Paris weather can help Djokovic

There is a 30% chance of rain from Wednesday through Saturday in the current Paris forecast. Rainy weather will help Djokovic.  He will play under a closed roof temperature-controlled situation (with no wind or heat to wreak havoc for him) if it rains.

Djokovic’s French Open quarterfinal match is scheduled for Wednesday, June 4.  It can be watched on TNT, truTV, or MAX.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Madison Keys and Coco Gauff

Star Spangled French Open QF Preview: Coco Gauff vs. Madison Keys

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  40min
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic
French Open QF: Novak Djokovic Plays Top 5 Player For 1st Time Since Australian Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
Tennis News and Rumors
Tim Henman
Tim Henman Believes Tennis Needs To Revamp Schedule
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 1 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Amanda Anisimova
Four best women’s matches in fourth round of 2025 French Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 31 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner
Five best fourth round men’s singles matches at the 2025 French Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 31 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
Madison Keys Prevails In Huge 3-Set Battle With Sofia Kenin, Becomes 8th American In French Open Round Of 16
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 31 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Mirra-Andreeva
Mirra Andreeva Breezes Through French Open Singles And Doubles Draws In Week 1
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 31 2025
More News
Arrow to top