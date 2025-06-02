38-year-old Novak Djokovic‘s bizarre season continues. After a series of first-round losses this spring and a rebound at the Geneva Open where he earned his 100th career ATP title, Djokovic finally faces a Top 5 player in Wednesday’s French Open quarterfinals.

Djokovic’s Geneva draw was against the 28th (Hurkacz), Norrie (81), Arnaldi (36), and Fucsovics (124). Thus far, his Roland Garros path has taken him through McDonald (98), Moutet (73), Misolic (153), and Norrie again.

Novak Djokovic has not beaten a Top 5 player since he defeated Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open in January. In the next round, he was forced to retire against Alexander Zverev with injury.

Is Novak Djokovic up to the challenge?

Djokovic’s Geneva Cinderella run enhanced his confidence and got him in top clay court form for the 2025 French Open. He is chasing that elusive and mind-boggling 25th Grand Slam.

Novak Djokovic won a milestone 100th career match at Roland Garros. 🇦🇺Australian Open: 99 wins

🇫🇷French Open: 100 wins

🇬🇧Wimbledon: 97 wins

🇺🇸US Open: 90 wins He is the only player in tennis history to have 90+ wins at every Slam. Nobody else has 75 wins at every Slam. The… pic.twitter.com/JOwJjehzdd — Danny 🐊 (@DjokovicFan_) June 2, 2025

He should never be counted out of any tennis tournament no matter what the situation is because he is the greatest of all time; however, the best-of-five set Grand Slams may not be the best situation for him if he starts to drop sets. Longer matches are harder to manage during the match and with post-match recovery.

We have not seen him lose a set yet in this year’s tournament. He has rarely been pushed except for the second round third set tiebreak against Moutet which he dominated with a 7-1 score. It is hard to believe that he is going to breeze through the rest of the draw with the ease he has done in his previous rounds.

Paris weather can help Djokovic

There is a 30% chance of rain from Wednesday through Saturday in the current Paris forecast. Rainy weather will help Djokovic. He will play under a closed roof temperature-controlled situation (with no wind or heat to wreak havoc for him) if it rains.

Djokovic’s French Open quarterfinal match is scheduled for Wednesday, June 4. It can be watched on TNT, truTV, or MAX.