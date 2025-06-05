On Thursday in Paris, Italian tennis continued its recent domination of the sport with Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori winning the 2025 French Open mixed doubles title. Errani and Vavassori took out the American team of Taylor Townsend and Evan King in straight sets.

Sara Errani is also in the hunt for her first French Open women’s doubles title with Jasmine Paolini. They won Olympic gold at Roland Garros last summer so the two are hoping that lightning strikes twice in Paris.

Though the 38 year old said this was her last French Open in singles, there is no reason she cannot play doubles tennis for years to come. She possesses great hands and instincts at the net though Vavassori was the superstar of the day, playing the best tennis of the four on the court.

This is Errani’s second mixed doubles Grand Slam victory, she and Vavassori are the 2024 US Open champions. She also has five women’s doubles Grand Slam wins, the most recent happening in 2014.

Sara Errani Is Among A Crowded Field Of Italians Still Competing In Paris

Errani and Vavassori, Errani and Paolini, and the pair of Italian men’s players in the French Open semifinals are proof that the Italians, also the defending Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup champions, are staying put as the most successful country in professional tennis.

Lorenzo Musetti will play Carlos Alcaraz in Friday’s first semifinal, and Jannik Sinner faces Novak Djokovic in the second one. The prospect of an all Italian semifinal and an Italian sweep of the French Open men’s, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles titles is a viable one.

Italian tennis has never been so popular or successful, and it got a ringing endorsement from Pope Leo XIV, when Jannik Sinner met him shortly after his election during the Italian Open.