French Open Women’s Final Preview: Aryna Sabalenka vs. Coco Gauff

Here we are, at the French Open women’s final, and we have World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka facing World No. 2 Coco Gauff. This is a match pitting the greatest player of the moment in women’s tennis against the most athletic player in women’s tennis.

It is impossible to pick a winner. Even their head-to-head record does not help. It is 5-5, and in Grand Slams, they have split the results. Gauff defeated Sabalenka in the 2023 US Open final, but Sabalenka defeated Gauff in the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open.

Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka has played consistently better than anyone else in women’s tennis in 2025, and she recently defeated Coco Gauff at the Madrid Open final in straight sets. However, Coco Gauff is the more experienced of the two in Paris. She was a French Open finalist in 2022, and she won the French Open women’s doubles title with Katerina Siniakova last year.

Since ascending to World No. 1, Sabalenka has improved her game, adding elements of touch including a great drop shot, and her serve has been rock solid, which was not the case a few years ago.

Gauff’s athleticism will force Sabalenka to hit multiple winners on each point until she lands one out of Gauff’s reach. Coco Gauff will need to serve well; her serve has been an intermittent problem causing her to wrack up double faults.

Sabalenka arrives in the final more battle tested. She defeated four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek, and her play in the third set was perfect. Coco Gauff took out the red-hot French woman Lois Boisson, something that Mirra Andreeva and Jessica Pegula could not do in previous rounds.

Either way, tennis will crown a maiden French Open champion on Saturday. Will it be Grand Slam #4 for Sabalenka, or Grand Slam #2 for Gauff?

