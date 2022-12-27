NCAAF

Former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei Commits to Oregon State, Brother Matayo Signs for Rivals Oregon

David Evans
2 min read
A few pieces of the NCAA transfer portal QB carousel are falling into place. Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was one of the biggest names left in the portal and he committed to Oregon State on Saturday. On the Beavers’ schedule next year are their rivals, the Oregon Ducks. On that team is DJ’s brother, Matayo, who will be looking to put his brother on his back in a heated college football rivalry in 2023.

DJ and Matayo to square off in 2023

On Saturday, Oregon State landed the signature of the biggest name in the transfer portal when DJ Uiagalelei committed for the 2023/24 season. Uiagalelei was a former starter at Clemson, but had underwhelmed over the past couple of seasons. His role at Clemson will liklely be filled by five-star recruit Cade Klubnik.

Uiagalelei was himself was a five-star recruit out of high school, but has yet to live up to the billing. In his three seasons at Clemson, Uiagalelei threw for 5,681 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. His career QB rating was a disappointing 125.1.

Oregon State will be hopeful that DJ will show more of the form that made him such a sought after high school prospect.

Speaking of high school prospects, DJ’s brother, Matayo is also a five-star recruit. He will face-off against his brother next season in a rivalry game as Matayo has signed for the Oregon Ducks. Matayo is one of the top defensive ends entering the college ranks next season and he will be looking to put his brother on his back when the two teams meet.

With news that Bo Nix would return to Oregon, DJ likely felt it better to look elsewhere for playing time.

There is no set date on when the two teams will meet next year, although the game between the two will be on the schedule.

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

