FSU RB Treshaun Ward now in NCAA Transfer Portal

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
treshaun ward
Florida State running back Treshaun Ward, who featured as the team’s top running back this season, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Ward, who suffered from injury during the season, still managed to rush for 628 yards and seven touchdowns this year. The former Seminole is ranked second in available transfer portal running backs according to On3.

Ward thanks FSU as he heads to NCAA transfer portal

Florida State will lose one of their offensive weapons as they enter next season. RB Treshaun Ward will enter the transfer portal as he seeks greener pastures. The fourth-year sophomore has featured prominently for the Seminoles over the past two seasons.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime,” Ward said in a Twitter statement addressed to ‘Nole Nation’ son Wednsday. “From a walk-on to a full scholarship. I was pushed mentally and physically to be the best player and man possible. Thanks to Coach Norvell and his staff for investing time and effort in me. I couldn’t be more grateful to play college ball as a Seminole.

“After much thinking and praying, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal.”

In his career at FSU, Ward rushed 188 times for 1,241 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. He also added 29 receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown.

Over the past two years, Ward has been involved in 22 games despite suffering injury this season. His role towards the end of this season decreased somewhat, ceding carries to Trey Benson, and that could be a factor in his departure.

According to On3, a respected recruiting website, Ward is currently the second-ranked running back in the portal without a team. South Carolina’s MarShawn Lloyd is currently the top-ranked running back yet to pick a destination for 2023.

Ward is out of Tampa Bay Tech, a high school in Florida. He was a three-star high school recruit that received 19 offers out of high school.

Topics  
NCAAF News
