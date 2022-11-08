NCAAF

Full College Football TV Schedule For Week 11 Games – Time and Channel to Watch EVERY Game This Week

David Evans
Week 11 is here and the college football season is racing to its conclusion. Keeping up with when and where to watch so many games can sometimes be challenging, but fear not, The Sports Daily has got you covered. We have compiled a complete list of the games for week 11 in an easy-to-read guide. It is a full schedule with the channel and time for every FBS game this week. Whether your team is competing for a CFP spot or you would feel lucky just to be bowl eligible, we’ve got you.

This week’s biggest games

  • Alabama @ Ole Miss | 3:30 PM | CBS
  • UCF @ Tulane | 3:30 PM | ESPN2
  • Washington @ Oregon | 7 PM | Fox
  • TCU @ Texas | 7:30 PM | ABC

Full TV Schedule for NCAAF Week 11

Tuesday, November 8

Eastern Michigan @ Akron | 7 PM | CBSSN
Ohio @ Miami (Ohio) | 7:30 PM | ESPN2
Ball State @ Toledo | 8 PM | ESPN

Wednesday, November 9

Northern Illinois @ Western Michigan | 7 PM | ESPNU
Buffalo @ Central Michigan | 7 PM | ESPN2
Kent State @ Bowling Green | 7 PM | CBSSN

Thursday, November 10

Tulsa @ Memphis | 7:30 PM | ESPN
Georgia Southern @ Louisiana | 7:30 PM | ESPNU

Friday, November 11

East Carolina @ Cincinnati | 8 PM | ESPN2
Colorado @ USC | 9:30 PM | FS1
Fresno State @ UNLV | 10:30 PM | CBSSN

Saturday, November 12

Missouri @ Tennessee | 12 PM | CBS
LSU @ Arkansas | 12 PM | ESPN
Indiana @ Ohio State | 12 PM | Fox
Vanderbilt @ Kentucky | 12 PM | SEC Network
Rutgers @ Michigan State | 12 PM | Big Ten Network
Notre Dame vs. Navy (in Baltimore, MD) | 12 PM | ABC
Liberty @ UConn | 12 PM | CBSSN
Oklahoma @ West Virginia | 12 PM | FS1
Purdue @ Illinois | 12 PM | ESPN2
Virginia Tech @ Duke | 12 PM | ESPN3
Pitt @ Virginia | 12 PM | ACC Network
SMU @ South Florida | 12 PM | ESPNU
UL Monroe @ Georgia State | 1 PM | ESPN+
James Madison @ Old Dominion | 1 PM | ESPN+
Rice @ Western Kentucky | 2 PM | ESPN+
UMass @ Arkansas State | 3 PM | ESPN3
Temple @ Houston | 3 PM | ESPN+
Alabama @ Ole Miss | 3:30 PM | CBS
Nebraska @ Michigan | 3:30 PM | ABC
Louisville @ Clemson | 3:30 PM | ESPN
UCF @ Tulane | 3:30 PM | ESPN2
Iowa State @ Oklahoma State | 3:30 PM | ESPNU
Maryland @ Penn State | 3:30 PM | Fox
Wisconsin @ Iowa | 3:30 PM | FS1
Boston College @ NC State | 3:30 PM | ACC Network
Army @ Troy | 3:30 PM | NFL Network
Miami (FL) @ Georgia Tech | 3:30 PM | ESPN3
New Mexico @ Air Force | 3:30 PM | CBSSN
Appalachian State @ Marshall | 3:30 PM | ESPN+
Charlotte @ Middle Tennessee | 3:30 PM | ESPN3
Louisiana Tech @ UTSA | 3:30 PM | ESPN+
Northwestern @ Minnesota | 3:30 PM | Big Ten Network
Arizona State @ Washington State | 3:30 PM | Pac-12 Network
North Texas @ UAB | 3:30 PM | Stadium
South Carolina @ Florida | 4 PM | SEC Network
Lamar @ New Mexico State | 4 PM | FloFootball
Texas State @ South Alabama | 5 PM | ESPN+
Georgia @ Mississippi State | 7 PM | ESPN
Washington @ Oregon | 7 PM | Fox
Kansas State @ Baylor | 7 PM | FS1
Kansas @ Texas Tech | 7 PM | Big 12/ESPN+
Wyoming @ Colorado State | 7 PM | CBSSN
Florida Atlantic @ FIU | 7 PM | Stadium
TCU @ Texas | 7:30 PM | ABC
North Carolina @ Wake Forest | 7:30 PM | ESPN2
Texas A&M @ Auburn | 7:30 PM | SEC Network
Southern Miss @ Coastal Carolina | 7:30 PM | ESPNU
Florida State @ Syracuse | 8 PM | ACC Network
Cal @ Oregon State | 9 PM | Pac-12 Network
Stanford @ Utah | 10 PM | ESPN
Arizona @ UCLA | 10:30 PM | Fox
San Jose State @ San Diego State | 10:30 PM | FS1
Boise State @ Nevada | 10:30 PM | CBSSN
Utah State @ Hawaii | 11 PM | Spectrum Sports PPV

NCAAF News
David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
