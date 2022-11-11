Soccer

Full USA World Cup Squad: USMNT Roster For Qatar 2022

Olly Taliku
USMNT
The 2022 World Cup is now just days away and the USMNT full squad has been released ahead of the Qatar tournament which kicks off on the 20th of November, with some big names missing out.

USMNT full 26 man squad

GOALKEEPERS

Matt Turner, Sean Johnson, Ethan Hovrath

DEFENDERS

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergino Dest, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman

MIDFIELDERS

Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Cristian Roldan

FORWARDS/STRIKERS

Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah, Haji Wright

Notable Absences

Zak Steffen is the first notable absence from the USMNT squad and the keeper will be left perplexed as to why he has been left out of the squad, with the 27-year old earning more game time now on loan at Championship side Middlesborough.

Steffen was expected to compete for minutes at least during the upcoming Qatar tournament however having been left off the plane altogether the keeper will now be left wondering if he is ever going to make a World Cup.

Ricardo Pepi is one of the main reasons that the USA are even going to the World Cup this year, with three of his goals in qualifying being pivotal for qualification.

The 19-year old has been left off the plane however with the likes of Joshua Sergeant picked over the youngster, with Championship and Premier League experience vital for the World Cup.

World Cup 2022 Odds

Country

World Cup Odds
Brazil +400
Argentina +550
France +600
England +800
Spain +850
Germany +1000
Netherlands +1200
Portugal +1400
Belgium +1600
Denmark +2800
Uruguay +5000
Croatia +5000
Serbia +8000
Switzerland +10000
Senegal +12500
Mexico +15000
Poland +15000
USA +15000
Ecuador +20000
Canada +20000
Morocco +20000
Wales +20000
Ghana +25000
Cameroon +25000
Qatar +25000
Japan +25000
South Korea +25000
Australia +35000
Iran +50000
Tunisia +50000
Saudi Arabia +75000
Costa Rica +75000

 

Olly Taliku

Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
Arrow to top