Full USA World Cup Squad: USMNT Roster For Qatar 2022

The 2022 World Cup is now just days away and the USMNT full squad has been released ahead of the Qatar tournament which kicks off on the 20th of November, with some big names missing out.

USMNT full 26 man squad

GOALKEEPERS

Matt Turner, Sean Johnson, Ethan Hovrath

DEFENDERS

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergino Dest, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman

MIDFIELDERS

Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Cristian Roldan

FORWARDS/STRIKERS

Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah, Haji Wright

Notable Absences

Zak Steffen is the first notable absence from the USMNT squad and the keeper will be left perplexed as to why he has been left out of the squad, with the 27-year old earning more game time now on loan at Championship side Middlesborough.

Steffen was expected to compete for minutes at least during the upcoming Qatar tournament however having been left off the plane altogether the keeper will now be left wondering if he is ever going to make a World Cup.

Ricardo Pepi is one of the main reasons that the USA are even going to the World Cup this year, with three of his goals in qualifying being pivotal for qualification.

Ricardo Pepi has five goals and two assists in eight league games this season for Groningen. He won't be going to Qatar. pic.twitter.com/7SwLz9hxSk — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 9, 2022

The 19-year old has been left off the plane however with the likes of Joshua Sergeant picked over the youngster, with Championship and Premier League experience vital for the World Cup.

World Cup 2022 Odds

Country World Cup Odds Brazil +400 Argentina +550 France +600 England +800 Spain +850 Germany +1000 Netherlands +1200 Portugal +1400 Belgium +1600 Denmark +2800 Uruguay +5000 Croatia +5000 Serbia +8000 Switzerland +10000 Senegal +12500 Mexico +15000 Poland +15000 USA +15000 Ecuador +20000 Canada +20000 Morocco +20000 Wales +20000 Ghana +25000 Cameroon +25000 Qatar +25000 Japan +25000 South Korea +25000 Australia +35000 Iran +50000 Tunisia +50000 Saudi Arabia +75000 Costa Rica +75000

