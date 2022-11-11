Full USA World Cup Squad: USMNT Roster For Qatar 2022

The 2022 World Cup is now just days away and the USMNT full squad has been released ahead of the Qatar tournament which kicks off on the 20th of November, with some big names missing out.
USMNT full 26 man squad
GOALKEEPERS
Matt Turner, Sean Johnson, Ethan Hovrath
DEFENDERS
Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergino Dest, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman
MIDFIELDERS
Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Cristian Roldan
FORWARDS/STRIKERS
Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah, Haji Wright
Our 2️⃣6️⃣.
Full Roster Details » https://t.co/bQXU2MBjVh#USMNT x @budweiserusa pic.twitter.com/8N5kVwjrIp
— U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 9, 2022
Notable Absences
Zak Steffen is the first notable absence from the USMNT squad and the keeper will be left perplexed as to why he has been left out of the squad, with the 27-year old earning more game time now on loan at Championship side Middlesborough.
Steffen was expected to compete for minutes at least during the upcoming Qatar tournament however having been left off the plane altogether the keeper will now be left wondering if he is ever going to make a World Cup.
Ricardo Pepi is one of the main reasons that the USA are even going to the World Cup this year, with three of his goals in qualifying being pivotal for qualification.
Ricardo Pepi has five goals and two assists in eight league games this season for Groningen.
He won't be going to Qatar. pic.twitter.com/7SwLz9hxSk
— B/R Football (@brfootball) November 9, 2022
The 19-year old has been left off the plane however with the likes of Joshua Sergeant picked over the youngster, with Championship and Premier League experience vital for the World Cup.
World Cup 2022 Odds
|
Country
|
World Cup Odds
|Brazil
|+400
|Argentina
|+550
|France
|+600
|England
|+800
|Spain
|+850
|Germany
|+1000
|Netherlands
|+1200
|Portugal
|+1400
|Belgium
|+1600
|Denmark
|+2800
|Uruguay
|+5000
|Croatia
|+5000
|Serbia
|+8000
|Switzerland
|+10000
|Senegal
|+12500
|Mexico
|+15000
|Poland
|+15000
|USA
|+15000
|Ecuador
|+20000
|Canada
|+20000
|Morocco
|+20000
|Wales
|+20000
|Ghana
|+25000
|Cameroon
|+25000
|Qatar
|+25000
|Japan
|+25000
|South Korea
|+25000
|Australia
|+35000
|Iran
|+50000
|Tunisia
|+50000
|Saudi Arabia
|+75000
|Costa Rica
|+75000
