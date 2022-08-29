NFL News and Rumors

Fury And Usyk Showdown Could Take Place On Super Bowl Weekend

Kyle Curran
tyson fury oleksnadr usyk
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Tyson Fury’s undisputed showdown against Oleksandr Usyk could now take place on Super Bowl weekend, in February, instead of the originally reported December date. 

Both parties have had progressing talks over the past week to get a date for one of the biggest fights in boxing history.

The pair are set to face off in an undisputed title fight, with many hoping to get the chance to see them crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999, and Lewis looks like he’ll get his wish.

The bout could be held on the same weekend as next year’s Super Bowl which takes place on February 12. If it does go ahead on this date, it’s a huge chance for a big marketing boost with promos during the lucrative half-time show of NFL’s most high profile game.

Saudi Arabia could well hold the epic fight with it being a predominant location for big money events in recent years. However, there has been talks of other locations in the Middle East with Qatar and UAE also getting a mention. It’s also been said that Las Vegas and even the UK has an outside chance of playing host.

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors NFL News and Rumors The Sports Daily
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors

Cal DL Brett Johnson Out For Season Through Injury

Kyle Curran  •  5s
NFL News and Rumors
Dolphins
Dolphins Sign Former Patriots DE Trey Flowers To a One-Year Deal
Joshstedman  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
WATCH: Rams DT Aaron Donald Swings Helmet At Bengals
Kyle Curran  •  Aug 26 2022
NFL News and Rumors
49ers Set To Be Without FS Jimmie Ward For Start Of Season
Kyle Curran  •  Aug 26 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Former Browns Centre JC Tretter Announces Retirement
Kyle Curran  •  Aug 25 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Illness Causes Dolphins To Cancel Joint Practice Session With Eagles
Kyle Curran  •  Aug 25 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Cowboys LT Tyron Smith To Miss Multiple Months With Injury
Kyle Curran  •  Aug 25 2022
More News