Fury And Usyk Showdown Could Take Place On Super Bowl Weekend

Tyson Fury’s undisputed showdown against Oleksandr Usyk could now take place on Super Bowl weekend, in February, instead of the originally reported December date.

Both parties have had progressing talks over the past week to get a date for one of the biggest fights in boxing history.

The pair are set to face off in an undisputed title fight, with many hoping to get the chance to see them crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999, and Lewis looks like he’ll get his wish.

Hey @Tyson_Fury & @usykaa Can we finally give the fans an UNDISPUTED HW Championship fight? 19 years is a long time and fans deserve it! 👊🏾💥 Let’s get it cracking! — Lennox Lewis, CBE, CM (@LennoxLewis) August 21, 2022

The bout could be held on the same weekend as next year’s Super Bowl which takes place on February 12. If it does go ahead on this date, it’s a huge chance for a big marketing boost with promos during the lucrative half-time show of NFL’s most high profile game.

Saudi Arabia could well hold the epic fight with it being a predominant location for big money events in recent years. However, there has been talks of other locations in the Middle East with Qatar and UAE also getting a mention. It’s also been said that Las Vegas and even the UK has an outside chance of playing host.