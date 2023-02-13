Despite winning his second Super Bowl as a coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, the future of offensive coordinator Eric Bienimey is up in the air. His future in Kansas City is uncertain as Bieniemy could leave the Chiefs to become the offensive coordinator of another NFL team.

Bieniemy has been linked to the offensive coordinating position for Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders. Reports state that the Commanders are looking to interview Bieniemy this week.

Chiefs’ OC Eric Bieniemy remains a prime candidate for the offensive coordinator jobs with the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 8, 2023

Andy Reid Gives Bieniemy Stamp Of Approval

In Kansas City, Bieniemy has teamed up with head coach Andy Reid to run the offense. Bieniemy is the offensive coordinator, and Reid calls the plays. If this is the end for Bieniemy in Kanas City, Reid hopes he can show another franchise what he’s truly capable of doing with an offense.

“Eric Bieniemy has been tremendous for us and I think tremendous for the National Football League,” Reid said to reporters on Monday. “I’m hoping he has an opportunity to go somewhere and do his thing where he can run the show and be Eric Bieniemy.”

Bieniemy saved his finest work for last as the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. After a sluggish first half, the Chiefs’ offense exploded for 24 points in the second half, including 17 in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs scored points on all four of their second-half possessions, including three touchdowns on their first three drives.

Bieniemy Aspires To Be A Future Head Coach Someday

Since 2019, Bieniemy has had interviews and interview requests for the head coaching positions of 17 NFL teams. However, Bieniemy has been passed over every time, failing to secure a head coaching position.

Bieniemy has been with the Chiefs organization since 2013, serving as a running backs coach until 2017. In his first season as Chiefs offensive coordinator in 2018, the Chiefs led the league in points scored and yards per game. 2018 also marked Patrick Mahomes’ first year as the starting quarterback as the QB went on to win league MVP.