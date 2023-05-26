UFC News and Rumors

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles set for UFC 291

Garrett Kerman
UFC 213: Nunes vs Shevchenko

Two welterweights, Gabriel Bonfim and Trevin Giles are ready to throw down at UFC 291 on July 29th in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Bonfim (14-0) is a 29-year-old Brazilian fighter who has been fighting professionally since 2015. He has a record of 14-0 with 11 submissions and 3 knockouts. Bonfim is a very aggressive fighter who is always looking to finish the fight. He is a well-rounded fighter with a strong striking game and a dangerous ground game.

Bonfim’s striking is his best weapon as he is a Brazilian national boxing champion. He is a very powerful puncher with good accuracy. He is also very good at using his footwork to set up his strikes. Bonfim’s ground game is also very good. He is a very good wrestler with good submissions.

Bonfim’s biggest weakness is his cardio. He has been known to gas out in later rounds. However, he has been working on his cardio in recent years, and it has improved.

Giles (16-4) is a 29-year-old American fighter who has been fighting professionally since 2015. He has a record of 14-3 with 6 knockouts and 5 submission. Giles is a powerful striker with a good wrestling background.

Giles’ striking is his best weapon. He is a very powerful puncher with good accuracy. He is also very good at using his footwork to set up his strikes. Giles’ wrestling is also very good. He is a very good wrestler with good takedowns.

Giles’ biggest weakness is his striking defense and his defensive grappling. He has been known to get hit by punches and get taken down and controlled. However, he has been working on his defense in recent years, and it has improved as we saw in his previous fight against Preston Parsons.

This is a very close fight between two evenly-matched fighters. Bonfim has the edge in striking, while Giles has the edge in wrestling. I think this fight will be decided by who can impose their will on the other fighter. I am going to go with Bonfim by yet another emphatic finish.

 

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
