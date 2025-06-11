Tennis News and Rumors

Gael Monfils Addresses Bettors Calling Him Out For Losing In Best Possible Way

Wendi Oliveros
Gael Monfils

It is the day for expletive rants in the tennis world, and this one is courtesy of French tennis legend Gael Monfils. Monfils lost his recent Stuttgart match to American Alex Michelsen.

Though it is disappointing, it is not surprising that Monfils got a lot of negative social media feedback from bettors about this loss.  Sadly, this is not a problem unique to Monfils or even tennis, athletes in other sports deal with it also.

However, Gael Monfils is a charismatic and dynamic personality who decided to face the matter head on and in his own unique way.

Gael Monfils made a video

Instead of ignoring or publicizing the comments for people to see the horrible way athletes can be addressed by bettors on social media, Monfils posted a video on his Instagram reel.

Instead of taking issue with being called s$%t, he embraced it, saying he knows he is.  Monfils talked about playing someone nearly half his age and managed to conclude the video by accurately describing how good looking he is, something his mother and wife tell him all the time.

If this video does not make you love Monfils more or turn you into a life-long Monfils fan if you were not familiar with him, nothing will.

Athletes and social media – a precarious relationship

Professional athletes struggle to find the right balance on social media.  They want to directly interact with fans. However, they do not like to hear so much negativity particularly from sports bettors.

Monfils is awesome, and only he could approach this situation with honestly, respectfully, and have people laughing in the process.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
