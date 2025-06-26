Garett Bolles Heaps High Praise on Bo Nix

Denver Broncos star left tackle Garett Bolles is excited to continue protecting quarterback Bo Nix. Bolles heaped high praise on the young quarterback while appearing on NFL Network’s The Insiders.

“Bo’s a tremendous football player,” Bolles said. “I’m so grateful I get to protect him and be his blindside protector, giving him all the time in the world. He’s a freak of nature. You look at the numbers that he put up last year—between him and [Jayden] Daniels, those were the two young quarterbacks in the league that are going to be very successful, and I have one of them behind me. His demeanor, his composure, his work ethic—just always wanting to get better—his arm talent, and just the way he sees it… he has swag, man, he really does.”

Nix has already established himself as Denver’s quarterback of the future after an impressive rookie campaign. A campaign that saw Nix throw for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, and a passer rating of 93.3. Ultimately, this production, combined with one of the best offensive lines in the league, led the Broncos to snap a nearly decade-long playoff drought. Now, Garett Bolles and company are looking to take the next step in contending in a competitive AFC.

Broncos Left Tackle, Garett Bolles, High on Quarterback, Bo Nix

Garett Bolles’ Importance to Denver’s Offensive Line

Since being drafted in 2017, Bolles has quietly transformed from a penalty-prone rookie into one of the league’s most reliable left tackles. In 2024, he allowed just a single sack and 24 pressures across 476 pass-blocking snaps, ranking second among tackles in both pressure and sack metrics. Beyond his on-field performance, Bolles brings leadership and continuity—especially as the longest-tenured Bronco and a respected presence in the locker room. He’s helped transform the offensive line into a cohesive, confident unit under coach Sean Payton. Bolles will once again be an instrumental piece of Denver’s success this coming season.

Is Bo Nix Primed to Lead the Broncos to Another Playoff Appearance?

Some NFL peers are expecting Bo Nix to experience a “sophomore slump.” However, it’s important to note that the Broncos added new weapons this offseason. Nix now has a legitimate security blanket at the tight end position with Evan Engram in the fold. Not to mention, the team also bolstered the run game. The additions of J.K. Dobbins and R.J. Harvey should add another dimension to Denver’s offensive attack. Considering this, there won’t be as much pressure on Bo Nix this season, which should allow him to continue flourishing in Sean Payton’s system. With all of this in mind, don’t be surprised if Nix leads the Broncos to another postseason appearance.