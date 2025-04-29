Gavin Tucker Out of UFC 315, Who Steps Up Against JeongYeong Lee in Montreal?

Just two weeks before UFC 315 returns to Montreal, the featherweight landscape has been thrown into disarray. Canadian veteran Gavin Tucker has officially withdrawn from his scheduled bout against South Korean prospect JeongYeong Lee, leaving the UFC scrambling for a replacement on short notice. The Bell Centre card, already a historic homecoming for Canadian MMA, now faces a pivotal question: who will answer the call to face Lee on May 10?

‼️Gavin Tucker is OUT against JeongYeong Lee at #UFC315 The UFC is currently looking for a replacement just 2 weeks out per sources pic.twitter.com/0D7YQmMK4P — Garrett Kerman (@FightAnalystLLC) April 29, 2025

Tucker’s exit is a significant loss for the Montreal event, which marks the UFC’s first visit to the city in a decade. Tucker, a 38-year-old featherweight with a 4-3 UFC record, was set to be one of six Canadians featured on the card, further fueling local interest. His recent run has been marred by inactivity and injuries, with this being his fifth withdrawal from a scheduled UFC bout. For Lee, who was eager to rebound from his first UFC loss, the search for a new opponent is on.

With the clock ticking, several notable regional fighters are emerging as prime candidates to seize this opportunity. Here are three names generating buzz among insiders and fans alike:

Louis Sanoudakis: Montreal’s Own Featherweight Hope

A natural fit for the Montreal card, Louis Sanoudakis trains out of the famed Tristar Gym and boasts a 10-3 professional record. At 35, Sanoudakis is a seasoned veteran with a well-rounded game and a strong local following. His recent return to the cage has reignited interest in his UFC potential, and his presence would electrify the Bell Centre crowd. With experience and home-turf advantage, Sanoudakis could be the perfect short-notice solution.

I think @seanshelby needs to put me on this Montreal card, and replace my friend, Gavin Tucker. I’ve paid my dues, been hell getting me fights. Medicals are done. I’m from the city. I’m in shape, so it won’t be like I’m coming in to just get signed, I’m coming in to win. Thanks. — Louie Sanoudakis (@louiesanoudakis) April 29, 2025

Lerryan Douglas: LFA Champ With KO Power

Lerryan Douglas, fresh off capturing the LFA featherweight title with a highlight-reel knockout, is another intriguing option. Training under UFC legend Cub Swanson, Douglas has strung together three consecutive KO victories and is known for his explosive striking. With six wins in his last eight fights-five by KO or TKO-Douglas has proven he can finish fights and thrive under pressure. His management has openly campaigned for a UFC call-up, and this could be his ticket to the big show.

LERRYAN DOUGLAS IS THE UNDISPUTED LFA FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPION 🏆 #LFA200 pic.twitter.com/1TKqtd7xcm — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) January 26, 2025

Robert Ruchala: KSW Featherweight King

Poland’s Robert Ruchala, the reigning KSW featherweight champion, brings international pedigree and championship experience. Ruchala captured his title with a dramatic last-minute TKO and is riding a wave of momentum in Europe’s top promotion. Undefeated in KSW and known for his resilience and grappling, Ruchala could add a compelling international flavor to the Montreal card if the UFC can secure his release and travel on short notice.

🔥 Niesamowite sceny w Lubinie! Robert Ruchała tymczasowym mistrzem KSW. 24-latek nie krył łez😥 pic.twitter.com/Nwo0Vk26ga — Viaplay Sport Polska (@viaplaysportpl) March 17, 2023

What’s Next for Lee and UFC 315?

With UFC 315’s main and co-main events set, Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena and Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot, the featherweight replacement bout has become a key storyline. The UFC has a history of pulling off last-minute matchmaking miracles, and with the likes of Sanoudakis, Douglas, and Ruchala available, fans can expect a worthy challenger to step up.

As the clock counts down to fight night, all eyes are on the UFC matchmakers. Will they reward a local hero, give a surging prospect his shot, or bring in a European champion for a cross-continental clash? Montreal’s return to the Octagon just got even more intriguing.