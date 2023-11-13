Not much was expected from Michigan’s men’s basketball team entering this season, selected to place No. 11 in the Big Ten preseason poll.

The Wolverines tipped off the 2023-24 season without their top three scorers from last season, leaving the program’s depth chart gutted following a short run in the NIT. The Wolverines failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.

Over the summer and before undergoing heart surgery, coach Juwan Howard reshaped the roster via the transfer portal, building a one-year bridge before the current corps of high-profile high school commitments join the fold.

Until then, the Wolverines will continue to navigate through the campaign with an unfamiliar core and their coach home recuperating for an uncertain timetable.

After two blowout wins over UNC-Asheville and Youngstown State, the new-look Wolverines on Monday will face their first test against Rick Pitino-coached St. John’s in the Gavitt Tipoff Games at Madison Square Garden.

Betonline Sportsbooks on Monday listed the Red Storm (-2) as the favorite.

Olivier Nkamhoua is a dunking machine. pic.twitter.com/lmBI0bi1MO — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 8, 2023

Transfer Olivier Nkamhoua Giving Michigan New Look

Following a disappointing 18-16 season, Michigan’s starting lineup took three massive hits when sophomore Kobe Bufkin and freshman Jett Howard elected to enter the NBA draft and Hunter Dickinson decided to chase the NIL rainbow to Kansas.

Howard scrambled to fill the voids, hitting on transfers Nimari Burnett (Alabama), Tray Jackson (Seton Hall) and Olivier Nkamhoua (Tennessee) and welcoming one recruit, four-star shooting guard George Washington III.

Through two games, Nkamhoua continues to evolve into the offensive leader, averaging 21 points and 8.5 rebounds. Playing with energy and freedom he did not have with the Volunteers, Nkamhoua connected on 18 of 23 shots (78.3 percent).

Eight of his field goals have been dunks.

His emergence has helped the Wolverines compete with a new identity in its small sample size, guided by sophomore point guard Dug McDaniel, who has already collected 12 assists.

For future help, Michigan on Sunday received a big commitment from five-star forward Khani Rooths, who joins four-star guards Durral Brooks and Christian Anderson in the 2024 recruiting class.

The Gavitt Tipoff Games begin with BIG match-ups tomorrow night! And we will be LIVE from Madison Square Garden for @BIGEAST Shoot Around at 5:30pm et hosted by @John_Fanta! pic.twitter.com/qcU2iKv0K5 — BIG EAST MBB (@BIGEASTMBB) November 13, 2023

Gavitt Tipoff Games Matchup Features New-Look Clubs

Last season, the Wolverines suffered through untimely scoring droughts and often folded in the final minutes of the second half.

Under the temporary direction of assistant coach Rick Martelli, the Wolverines appear more balanced, molding a nine-man rotation. The lineup will feature sophomore center Tarris Reed Jr. and senior forward Terrance Williams II, who has hit on nine of his first 16 shot attempts, including five of eight on 3-pointers.

Coming off the bench, sophomore forward Will Tschetter is coming off a career-high 20-point effort against Youngstown State. His presence could help spread the floor, considering he has hit all six of 3-point attempts.

The Gavitt Tipoff Games is an annual eight-game event featuring teams from the Big Ten and Big East Conference. The Wolverines are 2-2 all-time in the early season showcase.

The Red Storm also has a new look this season as Pitino, who was hired from Iona, brought in 12 new players (10 transfers and two recruits).

Who will survive Michigan’s first big test?

Michigan Vs. St. John’s Odds

Here is a look at the odds for Monday’s Gavitt Tipoff Games matchup between Michigan and St. John’s, according to Betonline Sportsbook:

Teams Gavitt Tipoff Games Matchup: Michigan vs. St. John’s Play St. John’s -2