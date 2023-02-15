The PGA Tour will feature another loaded field at the 2023 Genesis Invitational. The field heads to Riviera Country Club to finish off the West Coast Swing and will be joined by a special guest this week.

Tiger Woods is set to join the Genesis Invitational Field as he returns to the PGA Tour to gear up for the 2023 Masters.

With 20 of the 23 top golfers in the world set to tee off this week, there’s a lot of value in longshots at Riviera Country Club.

Below, we’ll take a look at some of the top longshot bets for the Genesis Invitational, including two golfers with 100-1 odds or better to win it all.

3 Longshots That Could Win Genesis Invitational

The 2023 Genesis Invitational field is set and there’s a lot of star power this weekend in Pacific Palisades, California.

It’s another elevated PGA Tour event, meaning there’s a $20 million purse on the line again.

While the biggest stars come to compete, golf fans can find a lot of value in the longshots this weekend, including Tiger Woods, who makes his debut for the first time in seven months.

Read on to learn more about why you should keep an eye on Keegan Bradley, Adam Hadwin, and Tiger Woods this weekend.

1. Keegan Bradley (+7500)

After two bad appearances in Hawaii, Keegan Bradley has found his form during the West Coast Swing. He was challenging positions on the leaderboard all weekend at the Phoenix Open and finished second at the Farmers Insurance Open earlier this month.

Bradley is strong off the tee and one of the better ball-strikers on the Tour. Lately, his putting has turned a corner too. If he’s able to stay consistent this week, he could contend in any field.

Take Keegan Bradley to win the 2023 Genesis Invitational below.

2. Adam Hadwin (+13500)

Adam Hadwin got off to a hot start at the 2023 Phoenix Open. He led the field through the first round and has been playing well for quite some time now. While he finished 10th last weekend, he was near the top of the loaded leaderboard all weekend.

Hadwin had a disappointing final round in Phoenix but he’s been trending in the right direction for quite a while.

The last cut Hadwin missed was in July at the John Deere Classic. Since then he has had four top-20 finishes including a pair of top-10s in his last three starts.

Take Hadwin to win the Genesis Invitational below.

3. Tiger Woods (+15000)

It’s hard not to respect Tiger Woods when he’s listed in the field.

Despite his poor track record at Riviera Country Club, this is one of the only accolades that Woods’ is missing from his trophy case.

Woods is still having trouble with his right ankle, but the legendary golfer said “he wouldn’t be playing if he didn’t think he could win”.

This will be his first PGA Tour event since the Open Championship, but whenever he’s on the course, Woods always has a chance to compete.

It may be a longshot but Tiger Woods is one of the players you can never count out and at 150-1 odds, he’s worth a shot here.