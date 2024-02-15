Golf News and Rumors

Genesis Invitational 2024 Betting Guide: Expert Golf Picks & How To Watch

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
Genesis Invitational 2024 Betting Guide- Expert Golf Picks & How To Watch

The PGA Tour continues the West Coast Swing as it heads to the Riveria Golf Course for the 2024 Genesis Invitational on Thursday, February 15. Find the 2024 Genesis Invitational odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

The 2024 Genesis Invitational marks the third signature event of the season. Unlike the first two events, the Genesis Invitational will feature a 36-hole cut to the top 50 players, including ties.

The field is loaded with golf’s best players, including Tiger Woods, who will look to make his PGA Tour debut this season. Woods is a huge longshot in the field listed at +15000 odds and the Genesis Invitational is one of the few events that he has never won.

The best online sportsbooks have listed Scottie Scheffler as the favorite with +750 odds. The top five contenders round out with Rory McIlroy (+1200), Xander Schauffele (+1800), Viktor Hovland (+1800), and Justin Thomas (+1800).

Below, we’ll go over the Genesis Invitational 2024 odds, expert golf picks, and predictions.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Genesis Invitational 2024

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
125% Sign Up Bonus + Up to 30 Risk Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
Double Your Money Twice Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

How to Watch the Genesis Invitational 2024

  • 🏌PGA Tour Event: Genesis Invitational 2024
  • 📅 Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024
  • 🏆 Genesis Invitational 2023 Winner: Jon Rahm
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
  • 💰 Genesis Invitational Purse: $20,000,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel
  • Golf Course: Riviera Golf Course | Pacific Palisades, California
  • 🎲 Genesis Invitational 2024 Odds: Scottie Scheffler +750 | Rory McIlroy +1200 | Xander Schauffele +1800 | Viktor Hovland +1800 | Justin Thomas +1800

The Genesis Invitational 2024 Odds

It was an exciting finish at the Phoenix Open last weekend, as Nick Taylor secured the crown in a playoff on Sunday. However, given that the Genesis Invitational is a signature event, earning a victory at Riviera might be a bit more difficult.

Unlike last week, the biggest stars are set to play this weekend. Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland will return after taking a week off while Rory McIlroy will make his second start of the season.

The field is highlighted by the world’s best player, Scottie Scheffler, who is the overwhelming favorite at +750. McIlroy follows closely behind with +1200 odds while Schauffele, Hovland, and Thomas are next on the board with +1800 odds.

Check out the complete Genesis Invitational Open 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers Genesis Invitational 2024 Odds
Scottie Scheffler +750
Rory McIlroy +1200
Xander Schauffele +1800
Viktor Hovland +1800
Patrick Cantlay +1800
Justin Thomas +1800
Collin Morikawa +2000
Max Homa +2200
Ludvig Aberg +2200
Sam Burns +2200
Jordan Spieth +3000
Tony Finau +3500
Adam Scott +3500
Sahith Theegala +3500
Cameron Young +3800
Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
Wyndham Clark +4000
Tommy Fleetwood +4500
J.T. Poston +5500
Will Zalatoris +6000
Tom Kim +6500
Keegan Bradley +6500
Byeong-Hun An +6600
Nicolai Hojgaard +7000
Jason Day +7000
Si Woo Kim +7000
Sungjae Im +7500
Russell Henley +7500
Hideki Matsuyama +8000
Beau Hossler +8000
Cameron Davis +9000

Genesis Invitational 2024 Expert Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2024 Genesis Invitational, including a +2500 longshot that offers plenty of value this week.

Scottie Scheffler (+500)

Eventually Scottie Scheffler is going to win an event. He’s been knocking on the door throughout the first two months of the season. Scheffler has already racked up three top five performances to start the year.

Despite putting up another impressive ball striking display at the Phoenix Open, he ended just a few strokes short but still good for a T3 finish. Scheffler led the field in Strokes Gained: approach and was second in Shots Gained: off the tee. He’ll be making his sixth start the Genesis Invitational, where he’s finished in the top 20 in each of his his last three appearances.

Bet on Scottie Scheffler (+500)

Collin Morikawa (+2000)

Collin Morikawa bounced back at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a T14 finish. Despite missing the Phoenix Open, Morikawa’s game matches up better at the Riveria Golf Course. He’s one of the best iron players in the game.

Morikawa is able to hit greens in regulations, avoid bogeys and drives the ball really well. At the Rivieria, he’s recorded a runner up and sixth place finish. He’s been close to success already at the Genesis Invitaitonal and could finally break through in 2024. Look for him to use that momentum to win the third signature event of the year.

Bet on Collin Morikawa (+2000)

Sam Burns (+2200)

Coming off at T3 performance at the Phoenix Open, Burns has been heating up. At Pebble Beach, he was 10th after 54-holes. He also was the leader on the final round at the American Express.

Burns has come close this season but hasn’t found a way to finish it off for a win. His form is definitely there this week. In the last 23 rounds, Burns ranks 12th in the field for Shots Gained: putting, first in Bogey avoidance and eighth in scrambling. He has a great history here, including a third-place finish in 2021 at the Genesis Invitational.

Bet on Sam Burns (+2200)
Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Genesis Invitational Purse 2024- Winner’s Share Set At $4 M and Increases 11%

Genesis Invitational Purse 2024: Winner’s Share Set At $4 M and Increases 11%

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  21s
Golf News and Rumors
Tiger Woods TaylorMade Contract Rumored To Be Worth $500M
Tiger Woods TaylorMade Contract Rumored To Be Worth $500 Million
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13min
Golf News and Rumors
phoenix open hole 16 trash
2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open Police Figures Released: Arrests Up 200% From 2023
Author image David Evans  •  14h
Golf News and Rumors
wood sun day red
Tiger Woods Announcement: New Apparel With TaylorMade Called ‘Sun Day Red’ To Launch in May
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 12 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win WM Phoenix Open 2024
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win WM Phoenix Open 2024
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 8 2024
Golf News and Rumors
WM Phoenix Open 2024: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
WM Phoenix Open 2024: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 8 2024
Golf News and Rumors
WM Phoenix Open 2024 Purse Down 56% Since 2023; Winner’s Share Set At $1.58M
WM Phoenix Open 2024 Purse Down 56% Since 2023; Winner’s Share Set At $1.58M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 7 2024
More News
Arrow to top