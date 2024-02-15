The PGA Tour continues the West Coast Swing as it heads to the Riveria Golf Course for the 2024 Genesis Invitational on Thursday, February 15. Find the 2024 Genesis Invitational odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

The 2024 Genesis Invitational marks the third signature event of the season. Unlike the first two events, the Genesis Invitational will feature a 36-hole cut to the top 50 players, including ties.

The field is loaded with golf’s best players, including Tiger Woods, who will look to make his PGA Tour debut this season. Woods is a huge longshot in the field listed at +15000 odds and the Genesis Invitational is one of the few events that he has never won.

The best online sportsbooks have listed Scottie Scheffler as the favorite with +750 odds. The top five contenders round out with Rory McIlroy (+1200), Xander Schauffele (+1800), Viktor Hovland (+1800), and Justin Thomas (+1800).

Below, we’ll go over the Genesis Invitational 2024 odds, expert golf picks, and predictions.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Genesis Invitational 2024

How to Watch the Genesis Invitational 2024

🏌 PGA Tour Event: Genesis Invitational 2024

Genesis Invitational 2024 📅 Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024

Thursday, February 15, 2024 🏆 Genesis Invitational 2023 Winner: Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 💰 Genesis Invitational Purse: $20,000,000

$20,000,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: Riviera Golf Course | Pacific Palisades, California

Riviera Golf Course | Pacific Palisades, California 🎲 Genesis Invitational 2024 Odds: Scottie Scheffler +750 | Rory McIlroy +1200 | Xander Schauffele +1800 | Viktor Hovland +1800 | Justin Thomas +1800

The Genesis Invitational 2024 Odds

It was an exciting finish at the Phoenix Open last weekend, as Nick Taylor secured the crown in a playoff on Sunday. However, given that the Genesis Invitational is a signature event, earning a victory at Riviera might be a bit more difficult.

Unlike last week, the biggest stars are set to play this weekend. Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland will return after taking a week off while Rory McIlroy will make his second start of the season.

The field is highlighted by the world’s best player, Scottie Scheffler, who is the overwhelming favorite at +750. McIlroy follows closely behind with +1200 odds while Schauffele, Hovland, and Thomas are next on the board with +1800 odds.

Check out the complete Genesis Invitational Open 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers Genesis Invitational 2024 Odds Scottie Scheffler +750 Rory McIlroy +1200 Xander Schauffele +1800 Viktor Hovland +1800 Patrick Cantlay +1800 Justin Thomas +1800 Collin Morikawa +2000 Max Homa +2200 Ludvig Aberg +2200 Sam Burns +2200 Jordan Spieth +3000 Tony Finau +3500 Adam Scott +3500 Sahith Theegala +3500 Cameron Young +3800 Matt Fitzpatrick +4000 Wyndham Clark +4000 Tommy Fleetwood +4500 J.T. Poston +5500 Will Zalatoris +6000 Tom Kim +6500 Keegan Bradley +6500 Byeong-Hun An +6600 Nicolai Hojgaard +7000 Jason Day +7000 Si Woo Kim +7000 Sungjae Im +7500 Russell Henley +7500 Hideki Matsuyama +8000 Beau Hossler +8000 Cameron Davis +9000

Genesis Invitational 2024 Expert Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2024 Genesis Invitational, including a +2500 longshot that offers plenty of value this week.

Scottie Scheffler (+500)

Eventually Scottie Scheffler is going to win an event. He’s been knocking on the door throughout the first two months of the season. Scheffler has already racked up three top five performances to start the year.

Despite putting up another impressive ball striking display at the Phoenix Open, he ended just a few strokes short but still good for a T3 finish. Scheffler led the field in Strokes Gained: approach and was second in Shots Gained: off the tee. He’ll be making his sixth start the Genesis Invitational, where he’s finished in the top 20 in each of his his last three appearances.

Collin Morikawa (+2000)

Collin Morikawa bounced back at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a T14 finish. Despite missing the Phoenix Open, Morikawa’s game matches up better at the Riveria Golf Course. He’s one of the best iron players in the game.

Morikawa is able to hit greens in regulations, avoid bogeys and drives the ball really well. At the Rivieria, he’s recorded a runner up and sixth place finish. He’s been close to success already at the Genesis Invitaitonal and could finally break through in 2024. Look for him to use that momentum to win the third signature event of the year.



Sam Burns (+2200)

Coming off at T3 performance at the Phoenix Open, Burns has been heating up. At Pebble Beach, he was 10th after 54-holes. He also was the leader on the final round at the American Express.

Burns has come close this season but hasn’t found a way to finish it off for a win. His form is definitely there this week. In the last 23 rounds, Burns ranks 12th in the field for Shots Gained: putting, first in Bogey avoidance and eighth in scrambling. He has a great history here, including a third-place finish in 2021 at the Genesis Invitational.