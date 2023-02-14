Genesis Open 2023 Odds, Predictions and Expert Golf Picks

The 2023 Genesis Open will swing into action this week from Riviera Golf Course located in Pacific Palisades, California, USA.

There will be an incredibly strong field at the Genesis Open this weekend with all of the best players in the world playing. Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are among the players that will head to California on Thursday and take the PGA Tour to the west of America.

Notably, the great Tiger Woods is back in action this week. The 15-time major champion hasn’t played a competitive tournament since The 150th Open Championship at St Andrew’s last year.

The Genesis Open betting market is led by heavy favorites Rahm (+750), Scheffler (+1000) and McIlroy (+1000), who are the three heavy favorites ahead of Thursday’s tee off. Thomas (+1600), Schauffele (+1800), and Finau (+1800) are next on the odds leaderboard heading into Round 1.

Scroll down below for the Genesis Open 2023 odds, predictions and best bets.

🏌 PGA Tour Event: Genesis Open 2023

📅 Genesis Open Date: Thursday, Feb 16, 2023

🏆 The Genesis Open 2022 Winner: Joaquin Niemann

🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

💰 Genesis Open Purse: $20,000,000

📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

⛳ Golf Course: Riviera Golf Course | Pacific Palisades, California, USA

🎲 The Genesis Open Odds: Jon Rahm +750 | Rory McIlroy +1000 | Scottie Scheffler +1000 | Justin Thomas +1600

The Genesis Open 2023 Odds | Odds to Win The Genesis Open 2023

After winning the American Express and Tournament of Champions in recent weeks, Jon Rahm starts the weekend as a heavy favorite at +750 odds to win the Phoenix Open. Rory McIlroy too is priced at +1000 this week after winning the Dubai Desert Classic a fortnight ago.

Scottie Scheffler comes to Riveira fresh off the back of his first win of the season after triumphing at the Phoenix Open last week in Arizona. He also moved back to world no.1 in the Official World Golf Rankings after his second successive win at TPC Scottsdale.

Both McIlroy, Scheffler and Rahm are undoubtedly the three best golfers in the world right now, all looking at their best so far this season. The best sports betting apps seem to think it’s likely one of these three men will triumph this week at Riviera.

Justin Thomas (+1600), Xander Schauffele (+1800), and Tony Finau (+1800) follow suit with the next best odds to win.

Check out the list below for a complete breakdown of Genesis Open 2023 odds from BetOnline, one of the top golf betting sites.

Jon Rahm @ +750

@ +750 Rory McIlroy @ +1000

@ +1000 Scottie Scheffler @ +1000

@ +1000 Justin Thomas @ +1600

@ +1600 Xander Schauffele @ +1800

@ +1800 Tony Finau @ +1800

@ +1800 Collin Morikawa @ +2200

@ +2200 Max Homa @ +2200

@ +2200 Patrick Cantlay @ +2500

@ +2500 Sungjae Im @ +2800

@ +2800 Viktor Hovland @ +2800

@ +2800 Sam Burns @ +3000

@ +3000 Cameron Young @ +3300

@ +3300 Jordan Spieth @ +3500

@ +3500 Will Zalatoris @ +3500

@ +3500 Tom Kim @ +3500

@ +3500 Matt Fitzpatrick @ +4000

@ +4000 Jason Day @ +4000

@ +4000 Tyrrell Hatton @ +4500

@ +4500 Hideki Matsuyama @ +4500

The Genesis Open 2023 Picks and Predictions

After a hot start to the season, all eyes will be on Rahm, Scheffler and McIlroy. However, we can see Jordan Spieth picking up his first win of the 2022/23 PGA Tour season this week in Arizona.

The Texas man comes to Riviera Golf Course this week after a strong showing last week at the Phoenix Open. Spieth finished in a tie for sixth and was well in contention right up until the back nine on Sunday.

The 29-year-old is a three time major championship winner and certainly has what it takes to beat the best golfers in the world on his day. It is only a matter of time until he does win for the first time on the PGA Tour this season. Here at The Sports Daily, we can see it being this week.

An interesting caveat to this tournament will be the appearance of the great Tiger Woods. Woods is undoubtedly one of the greatest golfers the world has ever seen, and he is set to make his firs competitive appearance this week since The Open last summer. Another potential bet could be to take the Florida man to make the cut at odds of 2/1 with BetOnline.

Take Jordan Spieth to win for the first time this season and capture the Genesis Open this week from Riviera Golf Course.

