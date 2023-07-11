The PGA Tour will head across the pond for the 2023 Scottish Open on Thursday, July 13th, 2023. Find the 2023 Scottish Open odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

The Scottish Open is the last event before the final major championship of the year as players begin a two-week journey in the UK.

For the first time in three weeks, players will need to be up to the task versus a very strong field as the world’s top golfers look to prepare for the Open Championship with the iconic Genesis Scottish Open.

The field at The Renaissance Club is highlighted by the game’s biggest stars, including Scottie Scheffler (+650) and Rory McIlroy (+900). Not far behind, Patrick Cantlay (+1200), Xander Schauffele (+1600), and Rickie Fowler (+1800) round out the top five contenders in Scotland.

Scroll below for Scottish Open 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Scottish Open 2023

How to Watch the Scottish Open 2023

🏌 PGA Tour Event: Scottish Open 2023

📅 Date: Thursday, July 13, 2023

⛳ Golf Course: The Renaissance Club | North Berwick, Scotland

🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

💰 Purse: $9,000,000

📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

🏆 Scottish Open 2022 Winner: Xander Schauffele

🎲 Scottish Open Odds: Scottie Scheffler (+650) | Rory McIlroy (+900) | Patrick Cantlay (+1200) | Xander Schauffele (+1600) | Rickie Fowler (+1800)

Scottish Open 2023 Odds

The Genesis Scottish Open will return to a familiar course in 2023.

The field will head to the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland for the fifth year in a row.

While there shouldn’t be any surprises in store, the Tom Doak-designed course measures 7,237 yards. Its features three par-5s, five par-3s, and 10 par-4s.

The Scottish Open generally hosts a strong field as players head to Scotland in preparation for the Open Championship. This year, Scheffler opens with the shortest odds at +650. Meanwhile, McIlroy sits at +900 odds after rounding into form of late.

The rest of the top five includes Patrick Cantlay (+1200), 2022 defending champions Xander Schauffele (+1600), and recent Rocket Mortgage Classic winner Rickie Fowler (+1600).

There are a few notable players missing from the field at the Scottish Open. Golf fans might notice the absence of Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith, who are the only two players ranked in the top 10 in the world that won’t be competing at The Renaissance Club this weekend.

Check out the complete Scottish Open Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers Scottish Open Odds Play Scottie Scheffler +650 Rory McIlroy +900 Patrick Cantlay +1200 Xander Schuaffele +1600 Rickie Fowler +1800 Viktor Hovland +1800 Tyrrell Hatton +1800 Tommy Fleetwood +2000 Matt Fitzpatrick +2200 Jordan Speith +2200 Min Woo Lee +3500 Justin Thomas +3500 Shane Lowry +3500 Max Homa +4000 Wyndham Clark +4000 Justin Rose +4500 Ludvig Aberg +4500 Sungjae Im +5000 Sam Burns +5000 Corey Conners +5000 Adam Scott +6000 Tom Kim +6000 Aaron Rai +6500

Scottish Open 2023 Picks and Predictions

Without Jon Rahm in the field this weekend, Scottie Scheffler enters The Renaissance Club as a heavy favorite.

Scheffler owns +650 odds to win the 2023 Scottish Open, but given his current form, he still offers some value compared to others at the top of the board.

While Scheffler is always among the best bets to win any event, our experts also zeroed in on a couple of up-and-coming contenders with at least +1800 odds to win this weekend.

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 Scottish Open below.

Scottie Scheffler (+650)

Once again, Scottie Scheffler opens as the favorite to win. He continues his incredible ball-striking run. Scheffler leads the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach, Off the Tee, Tee of Three, and total this season. On top of his ridiculous stats, he’s finished in the top five for six consecutive tournament appearances. While he hasn’t tallied a win since early 2023, look for Scheffler at the top of the list.

Tyrrell Hatton (+1800)

Hatton has had a really strong season this year, jumping up to No. 16 on the Official World Golf Rankings in the process. He’s been consistent all year with six top-19 finishes and only one missed cut since April. His worst finish in that timeframe came at the U.S. Open, where he finished T27.

Now, Hatton heads closer to home playing some of the best golf of his career, making him an obvious contender this weekend. While he hasn’t found much success at the Scottish Open, things seem to be different for the Englishman this time around.

With Hatton at the top of his game, he’s going to be hard to resist this weekend.

Matt Fitzpatrick (+2200)

After being cut from the PGA Championship earlier this year, Fitzpatrick has made a strong comeback in the last few weeks. He rebounded with a T9 at the Memorial Tournament, T20 at the RBC Canadian Open, and T17 at the U.S. Open.

He plays well on link-style courses and he heads home back to the UK for a two-week stretch with the Scottish and Open Championship. He made his debut last year at the Scottish Open and finished T6 on the weekend. Look for Fitzpatrick to win his second event of the year at the Renaissance Club.

