In an exclusive interview with The Sports Daily, former World Champion George Groves says Tyson Fury must punish Oleksandr Usyk with a barrage of body shots if he is to win their rematch in Riyadh next weekend.

Groves also speaks on the potential of ‘Romford Bull’ Johnny Fisher if he is able to knock out Dave Allen on the undercard of Fury vs Usyk 2 and much more.

On Fury vs Usyk 2

Q: We’re 10 days out from Usyk vs Fury 2, which is going to be one of the best heavyweight clashes of all time if the first fight is anything to go by. Do you think after the first fight, the British media in particular, were a bit blinkered in terms of how close that fight was?

George Groves: “I think they were. I’ve done a couple of debates now, we’ve spoken about it and yeah, we have to make a case for Tyson Fury and it does add to the excitement for the rematch. Of course that’s part of beating the drum to get excited about the rematch is to make the first fight feel even more close than it was. But personally I thought Usyk won pretty clearly and I was a little bit surprised that it was a split decision on the night. I can see how people make a case for the spells of success that Fury had and therefore if he gets that right in the rematch, he can be the guy who can win, but I think it’s gonna be a big job for him.

I still make Usyk a favourite, probably more of a favourite this time around than for the first one. But there is certainly plenty there on the table to get excited about for this fight. And the first fight did live up to expectations. It was a really, really exciting fight. I was fortunate enough to be out there, and I was supposed to be out there working actually, and I wasn’t, but I still managed to get out there and have a ticket and sit there and be really close to the action. And just looking round at the faces that were ringside, mouth open. Everyone was wowed. It was a really special fight.“

Q: The way the kind of momentum changed throughout the fight as well. Usyk strong in the opening rounds and then Fury getting back into the fight, landing some uppercuts and looking like he had Usyk in trouble but didn’t work the body as much as perhaps he should have. Do you think that’s something he will look to do more of in the rematch, go to the body?

George Groves: “Yeah, I think going to the body is definitely key to success. If you’re going to look to try and beat Usyk. The body is a bigger target than the head and the head can move more freely than the body can. Orthodox v Southpaw, if that’s how the guys are going to set themselves up. I always liked that as my Orthodox stance was to bring that right hand into the chest, to the belly. Sometimes it might come up to the chin and you always have great success there. And then there was that spell, maybe in the sixth round, I think it was, where Fury looked like he’d sort of settled down into the fight and started to land a few body shots and then was changing the angle a bit and he’d land one or two on the chin and Usyk can’t walk through them shots. He’s not big enough, he’s not strong enough.

He can’t walk through those shots so if Fury can settle, get into his legs and get the distance correct with Usyk and therefore be able to control the time of the shot and keep that arm’s length, that long range. That’s where I think he has success in this fight. Whenever he comes out and takes the centre of the ring, he’s always going to be very difficult to beat because he’s so big. He’s 6’9, he’s got long arms, and he fights with a loose style where he can punch long and loose. And obviously with the size, punch weight, he’s got a lot of power. He’s had a lot of knockouts. If he can do that, like we saw in the first rematch he had with Wilder in the second fight where he came out and took the centre of the ring and he commanded the fight by pressing off that front foot, making the guy in front of him have to manoeuvre around the ring.

That’s the way he has success in my opinion fighting Usyk. But Usyk, if he comes out the same as he did in the first fight, sharp feet, backed Fury up, made him work at an uncomfortable pace. I gave Usyk the first four rounds and not everyone else did in that fight, but I appreciated the work that Usyk was doing. Then Fury has his success and his spell mixed in with a little bit of showboating and you do showboating for a reason sometimes it might be to get a reaction out of the opponent because you want him to make a mistake. That didn’t really work with Usyk though, did it? No, it didn’t really. I don’t think that sort of thing would ever affect Usyk’s mindset. He’s not that sort of fighter. Whether you are trying to convince the crowd to get on your side or the judges that you are controlling the fight or whatnot, that’s where he’ll have success. He needs to come out, stamp his authority on the fight from the get go, not let Usyk into the fight.“

Q: He said he’s gonna cut out the kind of showboating this time around. I think he’ll be much more focused in the build up to the fight. If you were training Tyson Fury, what would you be trying to drill into him with sort of 10 days to go till this fight? Is there anything you’d be focusing on for him to kind of look at?

George Groves: “Well I think at times he’s shown immense resilience, like mental fortitude and strength, but also a lot of vulnerability as well. We’ve seen him almost publicly implode at times. And it depends which angle you’re going to lean into. If you’re a Fury fan, are you going to be worried about the vulnerabilities or are you going to be confident about his resilience. He needs to be resilient, he needs to know that it’s the first time he’s lost as a professional. It’s been a long, long time since he’s ever tasted defeat and that can be the making of a champion how they bounce back from defeat. If someone gets into him and says like, ‘this is a real defining moment, your defining fight, what your legacy will be built upon, you need to get this right, you need to be on it’. I think that’s what I’d be talking to Tyson Fury about with 10 days to go. It’ll be more so mental. He’s got all the attributes physically, hasn’t he? He knows boxing probably better than 99.9 percent of people on the planet. So it’s about getting his head right. Yeah, he’s from boxing, he understands boxing and in the heavyweight division, he’s probably one of the most experienced and one of the most adaptable. The only person you put in front of him would probably be Oleksandr Usyk. He has the experience and a better ability to adapt and change. It’s a mental battle for him in that, when you’re fighting someone like Usyk, who can go through the gears throughout the fight. Every round he can bring something new. It’s that mental battle to continue to stay switched on and being able to stick to your plan, stick to your game plan. His game plan should be to take centre of the ring, be the bigger man and force Usyk out of the fight, you know, but that’s not even a physical thing. That’s going to be a mental thing.“

Q: Speaking of the physical aspects, Gareth Davies believes Tyson Fury will come in possibly the heaviest he’s ever been, 19.5 stone, much heavier than the first fight. Do you think that’s part of his tactic to get on the front foot and kind of get Usyk backing up? Or do you think he’s going to be in there sort of bear hugging him, trying to wear him out with the power and the weight?

George Groves: “I wouldn’t encourage Tyson Fury to come in too heavy because he’s still going to have to be nimble enough, even on that front foot, because the guy in front of him is a smaller man with faster feet. So if you’re big and heavy and heavier than you’re used to being, then one, it’s hard to move your feet then two, you’re likely going to gas quicker than you usually will. He’s already big enough. He’s already heavy enough. He already punches hard enough. You know, he could punch hard enough at 18.5st, just as good as 19.5. You might feel a little bit stronger, but you should technically already be stronger than Usyk, who’s come up from cruiserweight. I think Gareth Davis might be right, but I wouldn’t say that was the right tactic. And if anything, it would be a concern in my mind that Fury has just put on a load of weight after the loss. And it hasn’t managed to shift it.”

Q: Big John Fury took a lot of flack in the lead up to the first fight. Obviously, headbutting the member of Uysk’s team, he’s been a lot quieter this time around. Do you think he’s been told to kind of stay out of the limelight, or do you think he’s just learned from the mistakes of the first time?

George Groves: “Yeah, he could have been told that. If I was part of the Fury team, I would advise John Fury to step back a touch. But I think he can’t help it, that’s who he is. That’s part of his nervous makeup and he will know that he’s nervous this time around you know so let’s see how he performs in fight week. I wasn’t a fan of the headbutt that he did you know in the build up and but he’s part of the promo video, he’s part of the scenes, part of the character. The promo video was great, spectacular, really good. I love the idea of it and it shows a sort of willingness for the fans, I think, that both fighters essentially are admitting that they’re in each other’s head. If I was Usyk I wouldn’t be phased, because I’ve already beat Fury. He’s not in my head. But, I like the idea. It’s a cool idea. Both guys have been humorous. throughout their careers as well, and the program definitely incorporated that.“

Q: Fury said that he’s going in there with destroy mode as last time he was being cautious. So do you think this one goes the distance or will there be a stoppage? And if there is, which way do you see it going?

George Groves: “Yeah, I think if one or both are more aggressive, then we should see a stoppage. Whether the chap who is aggressive is the one that comes out the top or not. That’s to be told. I think there’s certainly a chess match element to it where one mistake, you can pay the price for it. And it’s not necessarily that either guy is known for that equaliser power when they walk you on to one shot, but you can walk on to a shot that buzzes you a little bit, or that gasses you because you get caught in the bread basket behind the ribs or something.“

Q: So we saw Daniel Dubois hurting Usyk with body shots, didn’t we? So it does seem to be a weakness there for him, but can it be exploited on the night? But also I think maybe a factor that’s kind of being overlooked was before the first fight, Tyson Fury had the cut over his eye, didn’t he? And apparently he couldn’t get any rounds in and sparring. So this time he’s been sparring with Kevin Lerene. So potentially that could help?

George Groves: “If he’s missed out on sparring, that’s a concern. That’s a real concern. But if he’s out sparring now he’ll be in better shape. You want to have the best quality sparring possible if you’re going to fight someone like that.“

Q: What about Frank Warren? What do you think about him in the lead up to the fight? He said after the first fight he went into Usyk’s dressing room and from the atmosphere in there he felt like Usyk had kind of lost the fight, whereas Fury was bubbly and excited. Do you think there’s anything in that or do you think that’s him just like looking after his man and looking after the psychology?

George Groves: “Yeah, I think he’s looking after his man because there’s no way that there was anything bubbly going on in Fury’s dressing room. He just survived the fight. That’s essentially what he did in the end. He survived the fight. Frank makes a great case for his man, and that’s his job, and he’s one of the best at doing it. I’m not surprised that Usyk was shattered and knackered at the end of it because he’s given away a lot of size and he leaves everything in the ring. Whether that’s a good enough argument to say that that was the very best version of him and Fury can be better, I don’t think that’s quite enough. It’s just that, you know, Usyk’s probably exhausted after the Daniel Dubois fight, maybe even after the Derek Chisora fight. Maybe after every one of his fights because that’s just the way he fights.

I think Frank’s done a tremendous job of really packaging up this rematch and getting everyone excited about it. Because, personally, I haven’t seen as much from Fury or the Fury team as we usually get. Which is a good thing for the fight, for the fans. Because you’re thinking, right, he’s concentrating more on the fight. And they realise that they’re not going to necessarily need to pay too much attention to winning the verbal exchanges that build up. And I think Fury in particular knows that whatever he says, he ain’t gonna get in Usyk’s head. So just concentrate on your boxing.“

On Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen

Q: Shall we have a quick word about the undercard? Johnny Fisher against Dave Allen. White Rhino against the Romford Bull. That’s a good matchup, isn’t it? It’s gonna be a lively one. How are you looking at that?

George Groves: “I think it’s a great fight for Johnny Fisher, who I think is really, really exciting. Fighter obviously, when he first sort of blew up on the scene, it was about the ticket sales and the fandom that he had and then the whole family becoming sort of famous online, cracking social media. But he’s gone way past that point now of just being a red herring or someone who ain’t going to box. It’s just that the profile outweighs the talent. Really, I think he’s got strength to strength in his boxing ability. He’s being looked after very well. I think he’s certainly dedicated to his craft and I think he’s managed being in the gym and his obligations outside the gym very well. So Dave Allen is a wily old cat. He’s certainly passed his best in his career. He’s been in there with some big characters and some great fighters and he’s not at all worried I imagine about Johnny Fisher and the bits I’ve seen both of them talking about one another. Yeah a lot of experience on his side that he’s bringing to the table. Yeah he has isn’t he? And he’s always been overmatched in many people’s eyes. Certainly in my eyes, he’s fearless in that regard. Johnny Fisher with his experience, he’s gonna be hard to beat because he knows how to box and not necessarily survive, but to find the openings and find the weaknesses. But Johnny’s had a few great lines in the build up to this. Stoke away and stuff like that. Rainy night at Stoke, yeah. I think at some point he’s going to start talking about himself like, all of a sudden Stoke have been promoted. Stoke in the Premier League. He’s going to the top four. We want to see Stoke in the Champions League. And I think it will come for him. He’s got to get past Dave Allen which is a nice little gut check, acid test for him. And if he blows him away, then really puts himself on the scene for some big fights.”

On General Boxing

Q: Should we talk about another prospect, someone that you’re training, ‘Lights Out’ Lucas Roehrig. Making his pro debut on Friday. Hot prospect and on his Instagram he’s calling himself the future Cruiserweight World Champion, isn’t he?

George Groves: “Yeah, I spoke to him about that. We go big! And he knows it, and he believes it, and he is a very good fighter. He’s someone who I know really well because he’s from my amateur boxing club and I’ve been coaching down there for a few years now. And it’s come to the point where he wants to turn professional and reached out for some advice and contacts and he wanted me to train him. And I was like, absolutely. He’s too good. There was always going to be a time where no doubt I was going to end up. Stepping across and going to stand in the corner with my towel and my bucket. And if there was anyone to come into that with, this is the man for me because he’s a super talent. He’s a great athlete. He’s teachable. He’s got a great attitude and he’s from my club, so he’s the next generation from our place.

We started our journey together. Now we’ve been in the gym working for a good few months now,rom the start of the year we started along this journey, but I feel like the improvements he’s made in the last eight, nine months are incredible and thankfully for him, December the 14th, he makes his debut. I’m looking forward to it. It’s me who’s nervous now, I’m in the corner. He knows how to fight. He’s had plenty of amateur fights, but I’m sure it’s a bit different than the pros, but me, I’m in the corner now. I’m loving the experience, I’m loving the challenge, and everything I do with him right now is almost from first hand experience, even down to the pad work we’re doing and the training we’re doing, I’m like, right, we’re just visualising what he’s doing from a fighter’s point of view. So hopefully it’s a winning formula.“

Q: Lawrence Okolie got a first round knockout win at the weekend after moving up from cruiser weight. Do you think he might actually be a problem at heavyweight?

George Groves: “Well, I’d like to see a bit more of him but I always thought at cruiserweight, that he’s got that, almost Deontay Wilder-esque punch power. He was long and lean but not necessarily muscular, like just sort of long and lean but with incredible punch power. Too tall and sort of too awkward at cruise weight to really sort of see the best of him. But now he’s gone up to heavyweight, where the guys are slightly slower. I’m sure their punch resistance is a lot better, but if there is a target to land on and he punches this hard, I feel like his future lies at heavyweight. So he’s up there now, he’s put on an awful lot of weight, I didn’t realise he’d be that heavy. You know, the heavyweight scene is still thriving, and this next, sort of, generation of Johnny Fishers and Fabio Wardleys.”

Q: Daniel Dubois is eyeing up the winner of Fury Usyk 2 but has to get past Joseph Parker first. Joseph Parker’s put on an amazing couple of performances recently and he thrives on being the underdog. Can you see another upset on the cards there?

George Groves: “I think that’s a tough fight for both guys to be honest. Dubois, to his credit, hasn’t had it easy. Both of them have been matched hard of late. Dubois stepped up since losing to Usyk. He’s stepped up to the plate and made every opportunity count and the last being challenging Anthony Joshua. So he wins that and he wins in style. And there was never gonna be a gift next, I suppose. And Parker’s in great form. He’s not the biggest of heavyweights, but he’s a big man all the same. He’s changed things up the last few years. He’s found a new strength and conditioning coach. He looks in great shape. And from talking to him before, he said that his training has improved and his lifestyle’s improved.

He’s working alongside Andy Lee, who’s worked with boxers at the highest level and they’re doing wonderful things together. I don’t think it’s an easy fight by any stretch for Daniel Dubois. I still would make him the favorite. He’s in great form. But it might end up being a tougher fight than the Joshua fight. A former world champion himself Joseph Parker. All those years ago.”

Q: Eddie Hearn says AJ won’t be fighting until May or June now. Do you think the Dubois rematch, he’s kind of written it off in his head? Or do you think he’s going to wait and see what happens with Fury and Usyk and then make his move?

George Groves: “You’d imagine that’s the reason for the delay. Maybe they want to just let the dust settle a bit and then see what’s happening. It is a tough fight. Joshua will go back in with Dubois for the rematch, that’s a tough fight. But then if you’re looking at the options for Joshua, all the heavyweights have to have a hard fight these days. At his age and the miles he’s got on the clock, he doesn’t want to step back down to Helenius, Franklin, and that sort of level. But at the same time, do you want to match him with Zhang or Fabio Wardley? Someone who’s off a big win and dangerous.

So if he goes in, if he thinks to himself right Fabio Wardley, he’s flying, he’s doing really well. But they’ve got the same coach now so he’s out of the picture. I don’t know what’s next for Anthony Joshua. At the time when he got lost to Dubois, I thought if he retires tomorrow, good on him. He’s had a fantastic career and he is at the stage now where he needs to be careful that he doesn’t want to undo his legacy. He doesn’t want to fall down that Wilder route. If Wilder has another fight and another loss and you start questioning whether he was really that good in the first place? But really maybe just father time has just caught up with him.“

Q: Wilder and Derek Chisora have both called out Francis Ngannou, the MMA fighter. Isn’t it time these guys hung up their gloves

George Groves: “I think when there’s money to be made, it’s hard to walk away from that. And sometimes just being irrelevant is tough. Chisora has started doing a little bit more media type stuff he’s being seen with a microphone in his hand and he’s interesting enough. He’s got this 50 fights thing in his head. I think it’s two more fights but his next fight is not the easiest. You’d think that he should come through Otto Wallin, but he might not.“

Q: Christian Eubank Senior was recently asked for his current pound for pound best boxer in the world he said the Mexican monster, David Benavidez. What do you think about that?

George Groves: “No. I like Benavidez but he’s not pound-for-pound. Where do you have him in your rankings? Well he hasn’t proved it enough to be up there yet because you’ve got Usyk, you’ve got Crawford, you’ve got Inoue, you’ve got Canelo to name a few. Maybe one day, down the line he will be rightfully mentioned with them.“

Q: What did you make of Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron and why has he been so quiet since that fight?

George Groves: “Ben Whittaker’s fight with Liam Cameron and then the controversy that sort of surrounded it after and he’s had a bit of backlash from it. People have said that he purposely pulled out the fight, faked an injury and threw Cameron over the rope. He might be back on social media but I haven’t seen as much from him as you used to see. But where’s the protection for him as well? You are exposed, like, that’s the downside of social media. So you have a massive following and then it’s almost like you’ve got more to lose. I haven’t seen a lot from Shalom and who knows exactly how you handle that, and what you do next.

Personally I think he has to take that Cameron rematch. I think it’s a great fight. Now we’ve got a bit of a story behind it as well. You know, whether the fight can’t get made for other reasons. Maybe someone prices themself out, or something like that happens. But If that sort of stuff does happen, then you want to control the narrative especially if you’ve got the following, which Whitakker does. I think he’s a supreme talent, a very gifted fighter albeit far off far off being the finished article. He hasn’t been pro for long, he hasn’t had a lot of fights, he needs these experiences and hopefully he builds from them and the best is still yet to come. I checked in on him after that to make sure his injury is okay, and he said he’s good, so I’m happy about that.

I’d love to see some positive news for him real soon and see him out again because if you look at the Sky Boxxer roster, then he’s sort of the main guy who could create big fights. They’ve signed Buatsi, they’ve signed Anthony Yarde. Both are two guys who are further along in their career. Buatsi’s now fighting Callum Smith on that Saudi card. It’s a really great, exciting fight. It’s a tough fight for him. Ben Whittaker, at his age, even with his sort of experience, can get fast tracked into one of those fights.“