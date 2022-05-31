George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney goes down Saturday, June 4th from the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. The undefeated George ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos puts his undefeated record on the line in a lightweight undisputed fight for all of the belts in the 135-pound division. This fight between Kambosos Jr and Haney is not to be missed, in what is a highly anticipated match-up between two young fighters on the summit of their respective boxing careers.

Continue reading to find out our best bets for George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney title fight on Saturday night.

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney — Fight Information

🥊 Boxing Match: George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney 📊 Records: George Kambosos Jr (20-0, 10 Wins by KO) | Devin Haney (27-0, 15 Wins by KO)

George Kambosos Jr (20-0, 10 Wins by KO) | Devin Haney (27-0, 15 Wins by KO) 📅 Date: June 4th, 2022

June 4th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx 11.20PM EST

Approx 11.20PM EST 🏆 Title: Undisputed Lightweight Title

Undisputed Lightweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏟 Venue: Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, Victoria, Australia 🎲 Fight Odds: George Kambosos Jr +150 | Devin Haney -190

Boxing Odds — George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney Fight Odds

Devin Haney comes in as the slight -190 betting favorite in this match-up. For George Kambosos Jr, it’s just the third time in his pro-boxing career that sees him as the betting underdog. Last time out against Teofimo Lopez, Kambosos Jr was a massive betting underdog. This was similar to when he travelled to the UK to face Lee Selby, where he was the slight underdog for that match-up. It is such a great fight on paper and one that is almost impossible to call!

Can the Australian boxing superstar prove the bookies wrong and defeat Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney? We’ll have to tune in and find out.

When betting on boxing, it’s important to get the best fight odds. Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of the boxing betting odds for the George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney fight via BetOnline, one of the best boxing betting sites.

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney Preview

An undisputed world title fight for all of the belts in the lightweight division heads to Australian shores as George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney clash for the WBA Super, WBC, WBO and IBF world titles this weekend from the Marvel Stadium, Melbourne.

On paper, this is a genuine 50/50 fight and is almost impossible to call. In one corner you have the undefeated George Kambosos Jr, who defeated Teofimo Lopez last year against all odds and claimed three of the four world title belts. In the opposite corner you have Devin Haney, the current WBC world lightweight champion. Who’s 0 will go and who will win 135-pound supremacy?

Boxing Betting Trends — George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney

Just like when gambling on any other sport, betting trends can be very useful when wagering on boxing and MMA events. Continue reading to find the best boxing betting trends to back for each fighter in this highly anticipated lightweight undisputed clash.

George Kambosos Jr Betting Trends

4 of the last 5 fights in George Kambosos Jr’s career have gone the full distance

Josh Taylor has won his last two fights via split decision (Teofimo Lopez and Lee Selby respectively)

Devin Haney Betting Trends

Devin Haney has won his last four fights via unanimous decision

6 of the last 8 fights in Devin Haney’s career have gone ‘Over’ the betting total

Free Boxing Picks — The Best Bets for George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney

One of the biggest fights of 2022 takes to our screens this weekend, as George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney clash for all four belts in the lightweight division. This fight is such a tough one to call. Will the home crowd help Kambosos get over the line and reign supreme? Will Devin Haney head back to America with every belt available at 135-pounds? It’s such a great fight.

To predict a winner of this fight is almost impossible, on paper it looks like such a close contest. George Kambosos Jr is riding on the crest of a wave right now, with a career defining victory last time out against Teofimo Lopez. With ‘The Dream’, he has some notable wins in recent times against the likes of Jorge Linares and JoJo Diaz. Again, like Kambosos, these are big wins and have catapulted Haney to where he is right now. Challenging for all of the marbles in the lightweight division.

For us here at The Sports Daily, we are slightly edging towards Haney for this fight. Prior to Kambosos’ fight with Lopez, 99% of people would have backed Haney to win this fight as ‘Ferocious’ was relatively unknown and only had a notable win over Britain’s Lee Selby. Now, after the Lopez victory, and rightly so, boxing fans have taken notice of the Australian superstar.

That’s what makes this fight so intriguing. However, we think that the skill set of Haney is far superior to that of Kambosos. Although we think it will most definitely be a close fight and one that could only have a round or so in it, we think Haney will have enough to edge out the 28-year-old on the judges scorecards.

We have decided that Haney will more than likely win enough rounds that he won’t be able to be denied a unanimous decision victory.Despite the fact the fight in is Australia and that the crowd will be on the side of ‘Ferocious’, we have a feeling that ‘The Dream’ will have picked up enough rounds and won enough battles throughout the fight that he simply cannot be denied the unanimous decision victory.

With this in mind, bet on the side of value in this match-up and take the ‘Devin haney to win via unanimous decision’ prop at the current price of +200.

