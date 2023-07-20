Boxing Picks

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
kambosos vs hughes

Two of the best lightweights in the world will clash on July 22, 2023, when George Kambosos Jr. tales on Maxi Hughes. The fight will take place at Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma, and will be televised on ESPN+.

Kambosos Jr. had an undefeated record before he met up with Devin Haney who took two from which has his record at 20-2 with 10 of those wins by knockout. Kambosos Jr. was the IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO lightweight champion but now he is looking to get back on track and climb the rankings again to achieve his lightweight belts.

Maxi Hughes is a very experienced boxer with a record of 26-5-2 5 KOs. He is an southpaw fighter with a good jab and a powerful right hand. He is also a very good pressure fighter, and he has the ability to wear down his opponents which is something he certainly will have to do if he wants to get the biggest win of his career against George Kambosos Jr.

This fight is a highly anticipated matchup between two of the best lightweights in the world. It is a fight that could determine the best lightweight in the world.

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
George Kambosos Jr. -350 BetOnline logo
Maxi Hughes +260 BetOnline logo

The betting lines for the fight between George Kambosos Jr. and Maxi Hughes are very close. Kambosos Jr. is currently the slight favorite, with odds of -340. Hughes is the underdog, with odds of +255. This means that a bet of $340 on Kambosos Jr. would win $100, while a bet of $100 on Hughes would win $255.

The close betting lines reflect the fact that this is a very close fight. Both fighters are very talented and have a lot to offer. Kambosos Jr. is the more experienced fighter, but Hughes is the bigger puncher. I think the betting lines are fair. Kambosos Jr. is the slight favorite, but Hughes is definitely a live underdog.

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes Preview

George Kambosos Jr. and Maxi Hughes are two of the best lightweights in the world. Kambosos Jr. is the former unified lightweight champion, while Hughes is the former WBO lightweight champion.

Kambosos Jr. is a pressure fighter with a lot of power. He is also very good at cutting off the ring and forcing his opponents to fight on his terms. Hughes is a counter-puncher with a good jab. He is also very good at moving around the ring and making it difficult for his opponents to land their punches.

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play
George Kambosos Jr. -350 BetOnline logo

The key to victory for Kambosos Jr. is to pressure Hughes and keep him on the ropes. He needs to land his power punches and wear Hughes down. Kambosos Jr. also needs to be careful not to get caught by Hughes’ counterpunches, or he could be in trouble.

The key to victory for Hughes is to use his speed and movement to stay out of Kambosos Jr.’s range. He needs to be very careful not to get caught by Kambosos Jr.’s power punches, or he could be in trouble. Hughes also needs to be patient and look for his opportunities to counterpunch.

This fight is a very close one, and it is difficult to predict a winner. I think Kambosos Jr. has the power advantage, but Hughes has the speed advantage. Ultimately, I have Kambosos Jr. landing the more devastating shots over the course of this boxing match to win a wide unanimous decision.

Boxing Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Betting Guides Boxing News and Rumors Boxing Picks
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To Boxing Picks

Boxing Picks
Interview-with-Boxing-Champion-Naoya-Inoue-015-1320x886

Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2h
Boxing Picks
ennis-vs-villa-696x696
Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 6 2023
Boxing Picks
prograis vs zorrilla
Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 15 2023
Boxing Picks
Devin Haney
Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko Best Prop Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  May 20 2023
Boxing Picks
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Face Off
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting Picks, Odds And Best Bets For Saturday’s Fight
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 29 2022
Boxing Picks
jake paul vs anderson silva
Top 5 Pennsylvania Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | PA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Oct 28 2022
Boxing Picks
Top 5 Arizona Oklahoma For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | OK Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Oct 28 2022
More News
Arrow to top