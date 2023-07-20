Two of the best lightweights in the world will clash on July 22, 2023, when George Kambosos Jr. tales on Maxi Hughes. The fight will take place at Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma, and will be televised on ESPN+.

Kambosos Jr. had an undefeated record before he met up with Devin Haney who took two from which has his record at 20-2 with 10 of those wins by knockout. Kambosos Jr. was the IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO lightweight champion but now he is looking to get back on track and climb the rankings again to achieve his lightweight belts.

Maxi Hughes is a very experienced boxer with a record of 26-5-2 5 KOs. He is an southpaw fighter with a good jab and a powerful right hand. He is also a very good pressure fighter, and he has the ability to wear down his opponents which is something he certainly will have to do if he wants to get the biggest win of his career against George Kambosos Jr.

This fight is a highly anticipated matchup between two of the best lightweights in the world. It is a fight that could determine the best lightweight in the world.

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes Odds

Moneyline Odds Play George Kambosos Jr. -350 Maxi Hughes +260

The betting lines for the fight between George Kambosos Jr. and Maxi Hughes are very close. Kambosos Jr. is currently the slight favorite, with odds of -340. Hughes is the underdog, with odds of +255. This means that a bet of $340 on Kambosos Jr. would win $100, while a bet of $100 on Hughes would win $255.

The close betting lines reflect the fact that this is a very close fight. Both fighters are very talented and have a lot to offer. Kambosos Jr. is the more experienced fighter, but Hughes is the bigger puncher. I think the betting lines are fair. Kambosos Jr. is the slight favorite, but Hughes is definitely a live underdog.

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes Preview

George Kambosos Jr. and Maxi Hughes are two of the best lightweights in the world. Kambosos Jr. is the former unified lightweight champion, while Hughes is the former WBO lightweight champion.

Kambosos Jr. is a pressure fighter with a lot of power. He is also very good at cutting off the ring and forcing his opponents to fight on his terms. Hughes is a counter-puncher with a good jab. He is also very good at moving around the ring and making it difficult for his opponents to land their punches.

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play George Kambosos Jr. -350

The key to victory for Kambosos Jr. is to pressure Hughes and keep him on the ropes. He needs to land his power punches and wear Hughes down. Kambosos Jr. also needs to be careful not to get caught by Hughes’ counterpunches, or he could be in trouble.

The key to victory for Hughes is to use his speed and movement to stay out of Kambosos Jr.’s range. He needs to be very careful not to get caught by Kambosos Jr.’s power punches, or he could be in trouble. Hughes also needs to be patient and look for his opportunities to counterpunch.

This fight is a very close one, and it is difficult to predict a winner. I think Kambosos Jr. has the power advantage, but Hughes has the speed advantage. Ultimately, I have Kambosos Jr. landing the more devastating shots over the course of this boxing match to win a wide unanimous decision.

